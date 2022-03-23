‘Oppenheimer’ Enlists Tony Goldwyn (Exclusive)

Tony Goldwyn is the latest actor to join the star-packed cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Goldwyn, whose recent film King Richard is in the Oscar race, has joined in an undisclosed role.

The Universal biopic stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. The A-list-filled call sheet includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian, David Rysdahl and Alex Wolff.

Oppenheimer is an adaptation of Kai Bird’s 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Universal has dated the film for July 21, 2023, giving Nolan his customary summer tentpole theatrical release. The project has been filming for several weeks in New Mexico, with actors eager to join Nolan, who has shown that even a small role in one of his films can be memorable.

Goldwyn plays tennis coach Paul Cohen in King Richard, which is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture. His upcoming projects include Lionsgate’s The Plane, Amazon’s People We Hate at the Wedding and Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2. In addition to acting, Goldwyn is also a director, having helmed episodes of Scandal, the hit ABC show in which he played Fitzgerald Grant from 2012-18.

