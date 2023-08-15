Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah, Sofia Coppola to Be Honored at Film Academy Museum Gala



Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola are set to be honored at the Academy of Motion Pictures’ 2023 Academy Museum gala, set for Oct. 14.

Amid concerns that the event could be affected by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Film Academy noted in its announcement about this year’s honorees that, “as a fundraiser, the event has been greenlit to move forward by WGA and SAG-AFTRA.” The event is set to raise funds to support exhibits, education initiatives and public programming.

Streep is set to receive the Icon Award, given to an artist whose career had a notable influence worldwide; Michael B. Jordan will receive the Vantage Award, given to an emerging artist or scholar working to challenge and contextualize existing dominant narratives around film; Winfrey will receive the Pillar Award, recognizing leadership and support for the Academy Museum; Coppola will receive the Visionary Award, given to an artist or scholar whose innovations have advanced film as an art.

The event, supported by Rolex, will be co-chaired by Ava DuVernay; physician, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esraillan; Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy. Berry and Murphy are Academy Museum trustees.

“We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema,” Academy Museum director and president Jacqueline Stewart said in a statement. “I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways. We are truly grateful to our co-chairs Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy, for hosting this special evening and to Rolex for their continued support of the Museum and cinema worldwide.”

The host committee for the gala includes Adrien Brody, Aldis Hodge, Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Billie Lourd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine Martin, Chloë Sevigny, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Danielle Deadwyler, Demi Moore, Don Cheadle, Eddie Redmayne, Elle Fanning, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Union, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Goldie Hawn, Jared Leto, Jay Ellis, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner Smith, Joel Kim Booster, John Travolta, Kate Hudson, Keke Palmer, Kirsten Dunst, Letitia Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matt Bomer, Meg Ryan, Michael Keaton, Naomi Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Questlove, Rachel Zegler, Rashida Jones, Regina Hall, Rian Johnson, Riley Keough, Rita Wilson, Selma Blair, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Stephanie Hsu, Steven Yeun, Tom Hanks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Yorgos Lanthimos, Zoë Kravitz and others.

The 2022 Academy Museum gala honored Julia Roberts, Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton.