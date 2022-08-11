Orlando Bloom to Receive Humanitarian Award From Location Managers Guild

Orlando Bloom is set to be honored by the Location Managers Guild International.

The actor will receive the group’s humanitarian award at the upcoming ninth annual LMGI Awards, held Aug. 27 at the Los Angeles Center Studios. Comedian Melissa Peterman will host the ceremony and gala.

Bloom will be celebrated for his support of UNICEF that dates back to 2007, with the actor named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2009. He received UNICEF’s Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award in 2015 to recognize his work for the rights of children worldwide, and he has more recently helped draw attention to the struggles of Ukrainian youths forced to flee their country amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“The LMGI proudly salutes Orlando Bloom in recognition of his incredible work with UNICEF and many other charities where he has consistently gone above and beyond as an active, engaged campaigner for real solutions to urgent global issues,” LMGI president and awards committee chair John Rakich said in a statement.

Previously announced honorees for the upcoming event include Martin Scorsese, who will receive the Eva Monley Award for supporting the work of location professionals. Additionally, location manager John Panzarella (Midnight Run, L.A. Confidential) will receive the lifetime achievement award.

Bloom is known for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings film franchises, while his TV work includes Amazon’s Carnival Row. He is currently in production on director David Michôd’s Wizards! for A24, alongside Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott.

A full list of the LMGI Awards nominees can be seen here ahead of the Aug. 27 ceremony.