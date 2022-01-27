Orven Schanzer, Film Editor on ‘Cleopatra’ and ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,’ Dies at 97

Orven Schanzer, a frequently uncredited first assistant film editor who worked on the Elizabeth Taylor-starring Cleopatra and several Marilyn Monroe movies at 20th Century Fox, has died. He was 97.

Schanzer died Jan. 5 in Los Angeles of respiratory arrest, his family told The Hollywood Reporter.

Schanzer provided postproduction support for dozens of features and TV shows at Fox from January 1947 until his retirement in February 1992.

During his 45-year career as an editor, Schanzer cut at least six Marilyn Monroe films: We’re Not Married! (1952), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) — he worked on her often-emulated performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in that — How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), River of No Return (1954), The Seven Year Itch (1955) and Bus Stop (1956).

Schanzer also was tasked with helping cut Jayne Mansfield’s breakout vehicles at Fox, The Girl Can’t Help It (1956) and The Wayward Bus (1957), according to Erik Liberman, author of a forthcoming book and documentary about the actress.

During the final scene of Compulsion (1959), Schanzer said he was impressed with Orson Welles’ performance during an extensive courtroom monologue accomplished without cue cards — which, he said, was “unheard of for actors of that era.”

He was one of 12 editors assigned to the big-budget Cleopatra (1963), shaping Taylor’s grand procession into Rome and the film’s bacchanal scenes. He also worked with visual effects maestro Linwood G. Dunn to strategize the extensive Battle of Actium sequence to optimize its authenticity and impact.

Schanzer’s résumé also included the films The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), Between Heaven and Hell (1956), The Fly (1958), The Comancheros (1961), The World of Henry Orient (1964), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) and Alien (1979) — his last editing job on the Fox lot — and episodes of The Fugitive, Daniel Boone and The Invaders.

“It was a love affair with Fox, it was so wonderful,” Schanzer recalled in a 2019 interview. “I’d wake up in the morning and really couldn’t wait until I got to the studio.”

Born on Oct. 13, 1924, in Kansas City, Kansas, Schanzer served with the U.S. Air Force during World War II before beginning his career in the Fox mailroom.

He was promoted to copying scripts and, through a stroke of luck, ended up serving as studio chief Darryl F. Zanuck’s “errand boy.” During that time, “Orv” also moonlighted at Marion Davies’ beach house.

After three years, he became an editor. Along the way, he became friends with film editor-turned-director Robert Wise and sports documentarian Bud Greenspan.

His last years at Fox were spent in worldwide distribution, working out of a studio building at Argyle and Sunset (now a parking structure).

Schanzer received civic recognition in his later years as an activist and fundraiser for the nonprofit organization Ambor Schanzer Fight Against Neuropathy, which he founded in honor of his sister. They both suffered from the degenerative nerve and muscle-wasting disease.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa; nephew Bill and his wife, Jobina; niece Hope; and great-nephews and nieces Rob, Spencer, Kelly, Steve, Hudson, Jessica, Rylan and Jonathan.