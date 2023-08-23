Oscars: Germany Picks ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ as International Feature Contender

Germany has picked Ilker Çatak’s schoolroom drama The Teachers’ Lounge to represent the country for the 2024 Oscars in the best international feature category.

An independent jury picked the feature, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, from a 12-title shortlist.

Leonie Benesch (Babylon Berlin, Around the World in 80 Days) stars in The Teachers’ Lounge as an idealistic and ambitious young teacher who sees her life unravel after a spate of stealing at her school sets off a series of events that bring out the ugliest aspects of her fellow teachers, parents and the pupils themselves. Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau, Michael Klammer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Kathrin Wehlisch, Uygar Tamer and Özgür Karadeniz co-star.

The film won the Europa Cinemas Label prize as best European film in Berlin this year and beat out Edward Berger’s four-time Oscar winner All Quiet on the Western Front to take the top prize for best film at this year’s German Film Awards, the Lolas.

Sony Pictures Classics picked up The Teachers’ Lounge out of Berlin and will release the film domestically, as well as in Latin America and most of Eastern Europe. The film will have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

Germany is still riding high off the Oscar success of All Quiet on the Western Front, which became the most successful German film of all time at the Academy Awards, receiving nine nominations and four trophies for best international film, best original score, best cinematography and best production design.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the films on the 2024 Oscar shortlist on Dec. 21. The five nominees will be announced Jan. 23. The 95th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.