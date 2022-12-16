Film Academy to Welcome Back Press and Publicists to Oscar Nominations Announcement

In January 2023, for the first time in seven years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscar nominations will be announced in front of not only ABC television cameras, but also an audience of press and publicists at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, the Academy announced on Friday.

The disclosure of the nominees for the 95th Oscars will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Since 2017, the Academy’s president and special presenters have shared the news without anyone else present — a legacy, perhaps, of the awkward moments that followed the announcements in 2015 and 2016 that sparked the #OscarsSoWhite backlash against the organization.

But prior to that, announcements in front of excited media and nervous flacks had been an annual occurrence dating back to the 1980s, when those constituencies clamored to use hard-line phones to report the news to their employers as soon as the speakers finished.

The return of that tradition — if not an early call-time — is likely to be widely celebrated in town, given how much its disappearance disappointed many. This reporter, for one, is certainly excited about it!