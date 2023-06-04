Oscar Isaac Would Love Pedro Pascal to Join ‘Spider-Verse’ as a “Cranky, Old Spider-Person”

Oscar Isaac knows exactly who he wants to star as a character and voice in the next Spider-Verse film.

When asked during a recent interview with British GQ who he would love to see join the cast for the next movie, the actor said that while production is “brilliant at finding the right person for the right character,” he would suggest his friend and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal.

“Let’s find something for him,” Isaac added, who voices Miguel O’Hara in the latest animated film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. “He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

Earlier this year, Pascal told Wired that he met Isaac when they were doing a play together in 2005. He added, “An off-Broadway show where we were getting $500 a week, before taxes.”

The two have been friends ever since, even starring in 2019’s Triple Frontier together. The Mandalorian actor recalled one of his favorite memories throughout their friendship during the January interview, saying, “There’s so many. He’s so naughty.”

He continued, “His level of naughtiness onstage during that play, for example. He played a ghost, which meant that the living characters in the story could not see him. I had to do my scenes, and he would physically be there, but because my character couldn’t see him, he could fuck with me, all in front of live audiences, as much as he wanted, trying to get me to crack up or forget my lines. The memory is simultaneously dark and wonderful.”

Pascal also previously told Esquire that the duo initially bonded because “we have very similar backgrounds.”

“We’re both children of Latin immigrants, so there’s sort of a cultural familiarity, then at the same time we’re both actors,” he said during the April 2022 interview. “We have the same dreams.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters.