Oscars: List of Nominations (Updating Live)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is unveiling the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars on Tuesday morning.

Nominees will be unveiled in all 23 categories, from best picture to best director, along with the acting categories and below-the-line categories including best sound, best production design, best makeup and hairstyling, and best visual effects.

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the announcement, which is being live streamed on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, as well as on the Academy’s digital platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. The announcement kicks off at 5:18 a.m. PT.

A host has not yet been named for the Academy Awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 27. The broadcast will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of nominations live as they are announced. Follow along below, and refresh for the latest.