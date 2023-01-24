Oscar Nominations (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2023 Oscar nominations are being announced live Tuesday morning.
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are revealing the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards in 23 categories, including best picture, best director, best original and adapted screenplay, the awards for actor and actress in lead and supporting roles, best song and score and crafts categories like cinematography, production design, sound, film editing and visual effects.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ nominations announcement is taking place in person — in front of an audience filled with members of the press and publicists for the first time since 2016 — at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
The presentation of the 2023 Oscar nominees will also stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s social platforms as well as air on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2023 Oscars, his third time emceeing the awards show, with televised trophyfest vets Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner producing.
Last year’s awards were memorable not only for the Oscars handed out but also for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and the controversial decision to present eight categories prior to the telecast and air edited versions of those speeches. New Academy CEO Bill Kramer has indicated that he would like to have all of the categories honored during the live show this year.
The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and air live on ABC.
Read on for this year’s Oscar nominees, which will be added as they’re announced live.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)
Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)
Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie & Eric Warren Singer)
Women Talking (Sarah Polley)
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
More to come.
