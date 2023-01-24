Oscar Nominations (Updating Live)

The 2023 Oscar nominations are being announced live Tuesday morning.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are revealing the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards in 23 categories, including best picture, best director, best original and adapted screenplay, the awards for actor and actress in lead and supporting roles, best song and score and crafts categories like cinematography, production design, sound, film editing and visual effects.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ nominations announcement is taking place in person — in front of an audience filled with members of the press and publicists for the first time since 2016 — at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The presentation of the 2023 Oscar nominees will also stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s social platforms as well as air on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2023 Oscars, his third time emceeing the awards show, with televised trophyfest vets Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner producing.

Last year’s awards were memorable not only for the Oscars handed out but also for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and the controversial decision to present eight categories prior to the telecast and air edited versions of those speeches. New Academy CEO Bill Kramer has indicated that he would like to have all of the categories honored during the live show this year.

The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and air live on ABC.

Read on for this year’s Oscar nominees, which will be added as they’re announced live.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)

Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)

Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie & Eric Warren Singer)

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

More to come.