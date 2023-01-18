Oscars: Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams to Announce 2023 Nominations

Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Allison Williams have been tapped to announce the 2023 Academy Awards nominations.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT on Tuesday from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will air live on ABC’s Good Morning America, the ABC morning show announced Wednesday. It also will stream live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Along with director Aneil Karia, Ahmed won the 2022 Oscar for best live-action short film for the short film The Long Goodbye. He previously was nominated for his performance in Sound of Metal. Other credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the miniseries The Night Of, for which he won an Emmy.

In addition to starring in M3GAN, Williams also served as an executive producer on the film. Her other credits include HBO’s Girls, the Oscar-winning film Get Out and the TV movie Peter Pan Live! Incidentally, Ahmed also guest-starred on two episodes of Girls.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.

