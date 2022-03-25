What the Oscar Nominees Have Lined Up Next for Film and TV Projects

JESSICA CHASTAIN

Oscar nominated for: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Chastain is swapping one Tammy for another, playing Tammy Wynette in Paramount+ series George and Tammy, opposite Michael Shannon as George Jones. This year, she also has the Netflix crime drama The Good Nurse, starring Eddie Redmayne.

OLIVIA COLMAN

The Lost Daughter

Colman will chase her third consecutive Oscar nomination was a trip to the MCU, starring in the Marvel series Secret Invasion. Currently in production, there is Warner Bros.’ Willy Wonka prequel Wonka and Sam Mendes’ Searchlight movie Empire of Light.

PENÉLOPE CRUZ

Parallel Mothers

Cruz’ upcoming slate includes the Spanish-language film On the Fringe for Amazon and the Italian-language drama L’immensità, and will be back in front of the cameras in Michael Mann’s Enzo Ferrari passion project.

NICOLE KIDMAN

Being the Ricardos

On the big screen, there is Robert Eggers and Focus’ The Northman in April and the Aquaman sequel in 2023, while Kidman is currently working on her next small-screen appearance: Amazon series Expats from Lulu Wang.

KRISTEN STEWART

Spencer

After landing her first Oscar nomination, Stewart is jumping into another first: feature directing. She will direct drama The Chronology of Water produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free, but will next be seen in David Cronenberg’s sci-fi thriller Crimes of the Future.

JESSIE BUCKLEY

The Lost Daughter

Buckley will next be onscreen in Alex Garland’s A24 movie Men and Orion Pictures and Plan B’s adaption of Women Talking. She will star opposite Fiona Shaw and Vicky Kreips in indie Hot Milk, due to begin shooting later this year.

ARIANA DEBOSE

West Side Story

Matthew Vaughn’s hopeful franchise starter at Apple, Argylle, is the next stop onscreen for DeBose before she begins filming her role as Calypso in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter.

KIRSTEN DUNST

The Power of the Dog

Dunst will lead the latest reteam for Alex Garland and A24, the big-budgeted action epic Civil War that is currently in production.

AUNJANUE ELLIS

King Richard

In April, Ellis will appear in AMC thriller series 61st St. with Courtney B. Vance ahead of filming the Netflix movie Demon House, the latest from Lee Daniels that also stars Glenn Close and Octavia Spencer.

JUDI DENCH

Belfast

Up next for Dench is Pathé and BBC Film title Allelujah, an adaptation of the geriatric ward-set stage play by Alan Bennett.

JAVIER BARDEM

Being the Ricardos

Bardem will next film his Dune return in the Denis Villeneuve helmed sequel but, before this, the Oscar winner will be in theaters as King Triton in Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid and Sony’s musical adaptation Lyle Lyle Crocodile.

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

The Power of the Dog

The Oscar winner is sticking with Power of the Dog studio Netflix for his next feature, the Wes Anderson helmed Roald Dahl adaption The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

ANDREW GARFIELD

tick, tick…BOOM!

From movie musical to true-crime drama, Garfield is leading ​​Dustin Lance Black’s series adaptation of Under the Banner of Heaven for FX.

WILL SMITH

King Richard

The star has wrapped on the big-budgeted Apple feature Emancipation, helmed by Antoine Fuqua.

DENZEL WASHINGTON

The Tragedy of Macbeth

While he has said in interviews that the third installment in the Equalizer franchise will be his next onscreen role, the actor will next be behind the camera as a producer on Netflix’s adaptation of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.

CIARÁN HINDS

Belfast

Outside of series project The Dry and Amazon and BCC western The English, starring Emily Blunt, the ever-busy Irish actor’s upcoming feature project is the psychological thriller The Wonder, led by Florence Pugh.

TROY KOTSUR

CODA

Kotsur, who prior to CODA was predominantly known for his stage work through Deaf West, will lead indie Flash Before the Bang playing the lead coach of an all-deaf high school track and field team.

JESSE PLEMONS

The Power of the Dog

Plemons reteams with Martin Scorsese for splashy Apple feature Killers of the Flower Moon, and makes a return to television in HBO Max limited series Love & Death, starring opposite Elizabeth Olsen.

J.K. SIMMONS

Being the Ricardos

An appearance in Disney+ movie Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers will precede a return to his role as Commissioner Gordon in the HBO Max DC movie, Batgirl.

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE

The Power of the Dog

Baz Luhrmann’s Cannes-bound Elvis is the next time onscreen for the scene-stealer, who soon heads into production on Apple series Disclaimer, Alfonso Cuarón’s return to directing.

This story first appeared in the March 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.