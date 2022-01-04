Feinberg Forecast: First Oscar Projections of 2022 Calendar Year

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP

Possibilities

The Hand of God (Netflix, Dec. 3, trailer)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR

C’mon C’mon (A24, Nov. 19, trailer) FI

Parallel Mothers (Sony Classics, Dec. 24, trailer)

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NYFCC

Being the Ricardos (Amazon, Dec. 10, trailer)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony, Dec. 17, trailer)

Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight, July 2, trailer)



Longer Shots

House of Gucci (MGM/UA, Nov. 24, trailer)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24/Apple, Dec. 25, trailer) AFI, NBR

A Hero (Amazon, Nov. 12, trailer)

No Time to Die (MGM/UA, Oct. 8, trailer)

Spencer (Neon, Nov. 5, trailer)

Cyrano (MGM/UA, Dec. 31, trailer) HFPA

Red Rocket (A24, Dec. 10, trailer) NBR

Flee (Neon/Participant, Dec. 3, trailer)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) CCA, HFPA

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) CCA, NBR

Possibilities

Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) — podcast

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) FI, HFPA, IFP

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) — podcast CCA

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon) FI

Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Longer Shots

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) — podcast

Ridley Scott (House of Gucci) — podcast

Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers) — podcast

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Possibilities

Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Simon Rex (Red Rocket) — podcast FI, IFP, LAFCA

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) HFPA

Nicolas Cage (Pig) — podcast CCA

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) HFPA

Longer Shots

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) HFPA

Ansel Elgort (West Side Story)

Clifton Collins, Jr. (Jockey) FI

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) — podcast HFPA

Adam Driver (House of Gucci) — podcast

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) HFPA

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) LAFCA

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) HFPA, NBR

Possibilities

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) CCA, HFPA

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)



Longer Shots

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) — podcast HFPA

Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Tessa Thompson (Passing) IFP

Jodie Comer (The Last Duel) — podcast



*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Troy Kotsur (CODA) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

Jamie Dornan (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)



Possibilities

Jonah Hill (Don’t Look Up)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) CCA

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Longer Shots

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Robin de Jesus (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) — podcast HFPA

David Alvarez (West Side Story)

Jon Bernthal (King Richard)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA

Marlee Matlin (CODA) IFP



Possibilities

Rita Moreno (West Side Story) — podcast CCA

Judi Dench (Belfast) — podcast

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) FI, IFP

Gaby Hoffmann (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) — podcast

Longer Shots

Meryl Streep (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Ruth Negga (Passing) — podcast FI, HFPA, IFP

Ann Dowd (Mass) CCA

Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos)

Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) NYFCC

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) CCA, HFPA

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) CCA, FI, IFP

West Side Story (Tony Kushner) CCA

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) CCA

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) LAFCA

Possibilities

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Steven Levenson)

CODA (Sian Heder) CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen) NBR

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan) — podcast (del Toro)

Passing (Rebecca Hall) IFP

Longer Shots

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers)

House of Gucci (Roberto Bentivegna & Becky Johnston)

The Tender Bar (William Monahan)

In the Heights (Quiara Alegría Hudes)

Cyrano (Erica Schmidt)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

King Richard (Zach Baylin) CCA

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) — podcast (McKay) CCA, HFPA

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

C’mon Cmon (Mike Mills) FI

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar) — podcast

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi) — podcast NBR

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola & Jason Schwartzman)

Spencer (Steven Knight)

Longer Shots

Red Rocket (Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch) — podcast (Baker) IFP

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel & Boaz Yakin)

Last Night in Soho (Krysty Wilson-Cairns & Edgar Wright)

The Card Counter (Paul Schrader) IFP

Zola (Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris) FI

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Encanto (Disney) ANN, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix) ANN, CCA, NYFCC

Flee (Neon) ANN, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA

Luca (Pixar) ANN, CCA, HFPA

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) ANN, CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

Belle (GKIDS) ANN

Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal) ANN

My Sunny Maad (Negativ) HFPA

Vivo (Netflix)

Longer Shots

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix) ANN

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (GKIDS) ANN

Pompo the Cinephile (GKIDS) ANN

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight) AFI*, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, LAFCA, NBR, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC, PGA

Attica (Showtime) CCA, NBR

Ascension (MTV) CCA, CEH, FI, IFP, NBR, PGA

The Rescue (Nat Geo) CCA, CEH, NBR, PGA

Possibilities

The Velvet Underground (Apple) — podcast (Todd Haynes) CEH

The First Wave (Neon) — podcast (Matthew Heineman) PGA

Simple As Water (HBO) PGA

Procession (Netflix) CCA, FI

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple)

Longer Shots

In the Same Breath (HBO) FI, IDA, PGA

Writing with Fire (Music Box) IDA, PGA

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) CEH, IDA, IFP

President (Greenwich) IFP

Julia (Sony Classics)

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Drive My Car (Japan) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

A Hero (Iran) — podcast (Asghar Farhadi) CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) CCA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC

The Hand of God (Italy) CCA, HFPA

Flee (Denmark) CCA

Possibilities

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) FI, HFPA

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Playground (Belgium)

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Hive (Kosovo)

Longer Shots

Lamb (Iceland) NBR

The Good Boss (Spain)

Great Freedom (Austria)

Plaza Catedral (Panama)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) FI

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) CCA, NYFCC

Dune (Greig Fraser) CCA, CI

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) CCA, LAFCA

Belfast (Haris Zambarloukos) CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) CCA, CI, NBR

Possibilities

C’mon C’mon (Robbie Ryan) CI

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten) CCA

Passing (Edu Grau) FI

Drive My Car (Hidetoshi Shinomiya)

No Time to Die (Linus Sandgren)

Spencer (Claire Mithon)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Mauro Fiore)

King Richard (Robert Elswit)

Cyrano (Seamus McGarvey)

Titane (Ruben Impens)

Longer Shots

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Alice Brooks)

Being the Ricardos (Jeff Cronenweth)

Don’t Look Up (Linus Sandgren)

Last Night in Soho (Chung-hoon Chung)

The French Dispatch (Robert Yeoman)

The Last Duel (Dariusz Wolski)

House of Gucci (Dariusz Wolski)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson & Michael Bauman)

The Harder They Fall (Mihai Malaimare Jr.)

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell) CCA

Dune (Jacqueline West) CCA

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) CCA

The French Dispatch (Milena Canonero)

Possibilities

Licorice Pizza (Mark Bridges)

House of Gucci (Janty Yates) CCA

Spencer (Jacqueline Durran)

Last Night in Soho (Odile Dicks-Mireaux)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Belfast (Charlotte Walker)

The Power of the Dog (Kirsty Cameron)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Mary Zophres)

Coming 2 America (Ruth E. Carter)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sanja Milkovic Hays)

Longer Shots

Mothering Sunday (Sandy Powell)

The Harder They Fall (Antoinette Messam)

The Last Duel (Janty Yates)

Eternals (Sammy Sheldon Differ)

King Richard (Sharen Davis)

Being the Ricardos (Susan Lyall)

Passing (Marci Rodgers)

Respect (Clint Ramos)

Annette (Pascaline Chavanne)

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn) CCA

Dune (Joe Walker) CCA

Belfast (Una Ni Dhonghaile) CCA

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) CCA

Summer of Soul (Joshua L. Pearson) LAFCA

Possibilities

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Leigh Folsom & Jeffrey Ford)

No Time to Die (Tom Cross & Elliot Graham)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

Licorice Pizza (Andy Jurgensen)

Being the Ricardos (Alan Baumgarten) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Cam McLaughlin)

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Longer Shots

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

The Harder They Fall (Tom Eagles)

C’mon C’mon (Jennifer Vecchiarello)

The Lost Daughter (Affonso Gonçalves)

CODA (Geraud Brisson)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen & Lucian Johnston)

Eternals (Dylan Tichenor & Craig Wood)

*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA

West Side Story

The Suicide Squad

Cruella CCA

House of Gucci CCA

Possibilities

The Eyes of Tammy Faye CCA

Nightmare Alley CCA

No Time to Die

Cyrano

Coming 2 America

*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Frontrunners

Dune (Hans Zimmer) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat) HFPA, HMMA

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) CCA, HMMA

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) HFPA, HMMA, LAFCA

Possibilities

King Richard (Kris Bowers) HMMA

Spencer (Jonny Greenwood) CCA

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel)

No Time to Die (Hans Zimmer) HMMA

The Last Duel (Harry Gregson-Williams) HMMA



Longer Shots

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Carter Burwell) HMMA

Encanto (Germaine Franco) HFPA

Being the Ricardos (Daniel Pemberton)

The Green Knight (Daniel Hart)

Candyman (Robert A.A. Lowe)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Frontrunners

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) — podcast CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“So May We Start” — Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Annette)

“Guns Go Bang” — Jay-Z, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) CCA, HMMA

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King (Respect) HFPA, HMMA

Possibilities

“Just Look Up” — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Taura Stinson (Don’t Look Up) CCA, HMMA

“Automatic Woman” — H.E.R., Van Hun & Starrah (Bruised) — podcast

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast) HFPA, HMMA

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) — podcast CCA, HFPA

“Your Song Saved My Life” — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr. (Sing 2) HMMA

Longer Shots

“The Anonymous Ones” — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days) — podcast HMMA

“Dream Girl” — Idina Menzel & Laura Veltz (Cinderella)

“Right Where I Belong” — Brian Wilson & Jim James (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road) HMMA

“Beyond the Shore” — Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder & Marius de Vries (CODA) HMMA

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Frontrunners

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) CCA

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) CCA

Belfast (Jim Clay & Claire Nina Richards) CCA

The French Dispatch (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) CCA

Possibilities

Cyrano (Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

Licorice Pizza (Florencia Martin & Ryan Watson)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sam Avila & Darren Gilford)

Being the Ricardos (Ellen Brill & Jon Hutman)

Spencer (Gu Hendrix-Dyas & Yesim Zolan)

Last Night in Soho (Victoria Allwood, Judy Farr & Emily Norris)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Nola Denett & Alex DiGerlando)

Longer Shots

The Harder They Fall (Jay Hart, Cynthia La Jeunesse, Martin Whist & Anthony Whitman)

Eternals (Maya Henson, Michael Standish & Eve Stewart)

Cruella (Fiona Crumbie & Alice Felton)

Don’t Look Up (Clayton Hartley & Tara Pavoni)

House of Gucci (Arthur Max & Letizia Santucci)

The Last Duel (Judy Farr & Arthur Max)

Passing (Nora Mendis & Paige Mitchell)

A Quiet Place Part II (Michael Joseph Amato, Jess Gonchor & Nancy Haigh)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Steve Saklad) LAFCA

*BEST SOUND*

Frontrunners

West Side Story

Dune

No Time to Die

Belfast

Tick, Tick… Boom!



Possibilities

Spider-Man: No Way Home

A Quiet Place Part II

The Power of the Dog

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA

No Time to Die CCA

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Matrix Resurrections CCA

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings CCA



Possibilities

Eternals

Black Widow

Godzilla vs. Kong

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Free Guy

*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujug The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia ANN

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

*BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen