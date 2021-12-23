Feinberg Forecast: Post ‘Spider-Man’ and Shortlists, Oscar Projections for All 23 Categories

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony, Dec. 17, trailer)

Possibilities

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP

Being the Ricardos (Amazon, Dec. 10, trailer)

C’mon C’mon (A24, Nov. 19, trailer) FI

A Hero (Amazon, Nov. 12, trailer)

Summer of Soul (Searchlight, July 2, trailer)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR

House of Gucci (MGM/UA, Nov. 24, trailer)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24/Apple, Dec. 25, trailer) AFI, NBR

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NYFCC

Longer Shots

The Hand of God (Netflix, Dec. 3, trailer)

Flee (Neon/Participant, Dec. 3, trailer)

Cyrano (MGM/UA, Dec. 31, trailer) HFPA

Red Rocket (A24, Dec. 10, trailer) NBR

Parallel Mothers (Sony Classics, Dec. 24, trailer)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix, Oct. 22, trailer)

The Last Duel (Fox, Oct. 15, trailer) NBR

Spencer (Neon, Nov. 5, trailer)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) CCA, HFPA

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) CCA, NBR

Possibilities

Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) — podcast

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) FI, HFPA, IFP

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) — podcast CCA

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon) FI

Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God)

Longer Shots

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) — podcast

Ridley Scott (House of Gucci) — podcast

Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers) — podcast

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Possibilities

Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Simon Rex (Red Rocket) — podcast FI, IFP, LAFCA

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) HFPA

Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley)

Nicolas Cage (Pig) — podcast CCA

Clifton Collins, Jr. (Jockey) FI

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) HFPA

Longer Shots

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) HFPA

Ansel Elgort (West Side Story)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) — podcast HFPA

Adam Driver (House of Gucci) — podcast

Oscar Isaac (The Card Counter) — podcast IFP

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) HFPA

Filippo Scotti (The Hand of God)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Frankie Faison (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain) FI, IFP

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) HFPA, NBR

Possibilities

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) LAFCA

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) CCA, HFPA

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)



Longer Shots

Tessa Thompson (Passing) IFP

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) — podcast HFPA

Jodie Comer (The Last Duel)

Halle Berry (Bruised) — podcast

Haley Bennett (Cyrano)

Marion Cotillard (Annette) HFPA

Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice) FI

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Jamie Dornan (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Troy Kotsur (CODA) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

Possibilities

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) CCA

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) — podcast HFPA

Robin de Jesus (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

Longer Shots

Jonah Hill (Don’t Look Up)

David Alvarez (West Side Story)

Jon Bernthal (King Richard)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Colman Domingo (Zola) FI, IFP

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA

Rita Moreno (West Side Story) — podcast CCA



Possibilities

Judi Dench (Belfast) — podcast

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) — podcast

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) FI, IFP

Gaby Hoffmann (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos)

Longer Shots

Ruth Negga (Passing) — podcast FI, HFPA, IFP

Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) NYFCC

Ann Dowd (Mass) CCA

Meryl Streep (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Marlee Matlin (CODA) IFP

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) CCA, HFPA

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) CCA, FI, IFP

West Side Story (Tony Kushner) CCA

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) CCA

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) LAFCA

Possibilities

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Steven Levenson)

CODA (Sian Heder) CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen) NBR

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan) — podcast (del Toro)

Passing (Rebecca Hall) IFP

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers)

Longer Shots

House of Gucci (Roberto Bentivegna & Becky Johnston)

The Tender Bar (William Monahan)

In the Heights (Quiara Alegría Hudes)

Cyrano (Erica Schmidt)

The Many Saints of Newark (David Chase & Lawrence Konner) — podcast (Chase)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

King Richard (Zach Baylin) CCA

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) — podcast (McKay) CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi) — podcast NBR

C’mon Cmon (Mike Mills) FI

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar) — podcast

The Card Counter (Paul Schrader) IFP

Last Night in Soho (Krysty Wilson-Cairns & Edgar Wright)

Longer Shots

Spencer (Steven Knight)

Red Rocket (Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch) — podcast (Baker) IFP

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel & Boaz Yakin)

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola & Jason Schwartzman)

Zola (Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris) FI

Stillwater (Tom McCarthy) — podcast

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Summer of Soul (Searchlight) AFI*, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, LAFCA, NBR, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC, PGA

Attica (Showtime) CCA, NBR

Ascension (MTV) CCA, CEH, FI, IFP, NBR, PGA

The Rescue (Nat Geo) CCA, CEH, NBR, PGA

Possibilities

The Velvet Underground (Apple) — podcast (Todd Haynes) CEH

The First Wave (Neon) — podcast (Matthew Heineman) PGA

Simple As Water (HBO) PGA

Procession (Netflix) CCA, FI

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple)

Longer Shots

In the Same Breath (HBO) FI, IDA, PGA

Writing with Fire (Music Box) IDA, PGA

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) CEH, IDA, IFP

President (Greenwich) IFP

Julia (Sony Classics)

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Frontrunners

A Hero (Iran) — podcast (Asghar Farhadi) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Drive My Car (Japan) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) CCA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC

Flee (Denmark) CCA

The Hand of God (Italy) CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) FI, HFPA

Playground (Belgium)

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Lamb (Iceland) NBR

The Good Boss (Spain)

Longer Shots

Hive (Kosovo)

Great Freedom (Austria)

Plaza Catedral (Panama)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) FI

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Frontrunners

Dune (Greig Fraser) CCA, CI

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) CCA, NYFCC

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) CCA, LAFCA

Belfast (Haris Zambarloukos) CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) CCA, CI, NBR

Possibilities

C’mon C’mon (Robbie Ryan) CI

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten) CCA

Passing (Edu Grau) FI

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Mauro Fiore)

King Richard (Robert Elswit)

Cyrano (Seamus McGarvey)

Titane (Ruben Impens)

Drive My Car (Hidetoshi Shinomiya)

No Time to Die (Linus Sandgren)

Spencer (Claire Mithon)

Longer Shots

Being the Ricardos (Jeff Cronenweth)

Don’t Look Up (Linus Sandgren)

Last Night in Soho (Chung-hoon Chung)

The French Dispatch (Robert Yeoman)

The Last Duel (Dariusz Wolski)

House of Gucci (Dariusz Wolski)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson & Michael Bauman)

The Harder They Fall (Mihai Malaimare Jr.)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Alice Brooks)

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Frontrunners

Dune (Jacqueline West) CCA

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell) CCA

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) CCA

The French Dispatch (Milena Canonero)

Possibilities

Licorice Pizza (Mark Bridges)

House of Gucci (Janty Yates) CCA

Spencer (Jacqueline Durran)

Last Night in Soho (Odile Dicks-Mireaux)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Belfast (Charlotte Walker)

The Power of the Dog (Kirsty Cameron)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Mary Zophres)

Coming 2 America (Ruth E. Carter)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sanja Milkovic Hays)

Longer Shots

Mothering Sunday (Sandy Powell)

The Harder They Fall (Antoinette Messam)

The Last Duel (Janty Yates)

Eternals (Sammy Sheldon Differ)

King Richard (Sharen Davis)

Being the Ricardos (Susan Lyall)

Passing (Marci Rodgers)

Respect (Clint Ramos)

Annette (Pascaline Chavanne)

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Frontrunners

Dune (Joe Walker) CCA

Belfast (Una Ni Dhonghaile) CCA

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) CCA

West Side Story (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn) CCA

Summer of Soul (Joshua L. Pearson) LAFCA

Possibilities

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

Licorice Pizza (Andy Jurgensen)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Leigh Folsom & Jeffrey Ford)

No Time to Die (Tom Cross & Elliot Graham)

Being the Ricardos (Alan Baumgarten) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Cam McLaughlin)

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Longer Shots

The Harder They Fall (Tom Eagles)

C’mon C’mon (Jennifer Vecchiarello)

The Lost Daughter (Affonso Gonçalves)

CODA (Geraud Brisson)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen & Lucian Johnston)

Eternals (Dylan Tichenor & Craig Wood)

*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

Cruella CCA

House of Gucci CCA

Possibilities

The Eyes of Tammy Faye CCA

Nightmare Alley CCA

No Time to Die

Cyrano

Coming 2 America

*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Frontrunners

Dune (Hans Zimmer) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat) HFPA, HMMA

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) CCA, HMMA

King Richard (Kris Bowers) HMMA

Possibilities

Spencer (Jonny Greenwood) CCA

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) HFPA, HMMA, LAFCA

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Michael Giacchino)

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel)

The Last Duel (Harry Gregson-Williams) HMMA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Carter Burwell) HMMA



Longer Shots

Encanto (Germaine Franco) HFPA

Being the Ricardos (Daniel Pemberton)

No Time to Die (Hans Zimmer) HMMA

The Green Knight (Daniel Hart)

Candyman (Robert A.A. Lowe)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Frontrunners

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) — podcast CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“So May We Start” — Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Annette)

“Guns Go Bang” — Jay-Z, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) CCA, HMMA

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King (Respect) HFPA, HMMA

Possibilities

“Just Look Up” — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Taura Stinson (Don’t Look Up) CCA, HMMA

“Automatic Woman” — H.E.R., Van Hun & Starrah (Bruised) — podcast

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast) HFPA, HMMA

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) — podcast CCA, HFPA

“Your Song Saved My Life” — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr. (Sing 2) HMMA

Longer Shots

“The Anonymous Ones” — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days) — podcast HMMA

“Dream Girl” — Idina Menzel & Laura Veltz (Cinderella)

“Right Where I Belong” — Brian Wilson & Jim James (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road) HMMA

“Beyond the Shore” — Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder & Marius de Vries (CODA) HMMA

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Frontrunners

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) CCA

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) CCA

Belfast (Jim Clay & Claire Nina Richards) CCA

The French Dispatch (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) CCA

Possibilities

Cyrano (Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

Licorice Pizza (Florencia Martin & Ryan Watson)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sam Avila & Darren Gilford)

Being the Ricardos (Ellen Brill & Jon Hutman)

Spencer (Gu Hendrix-Dyas & Yesim Zolan)

Last Night in Soho (Victoria Allwood, Judy Farr & Emily Norris)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Nola Denett & Alex DiGerlando)

The Harder They Fall (Jay Hart, Cynthia La Jeunesse, Martin Whist & Anthony Whitman)

Longer Shots

Eternals (Maya Henson, Michael Standish & Eve Stewart)

Cruella (Fiona Crumbie & Alice Felton)

Don’t Look Up (Clayton Hartley & Tara Pavoni)

House of Gucci (Arthur Max & Letizia Santucci)

The Last Duel (Judy Farr & Arthur Max)

Passing (Nora Mendis & Paige Mitchell)

A Quiet Place Part II (Michael Joseph Amato, Jess Gonchor & Nancy Haigh)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Steve Saklad) LAFCA

Annette (Marion Michel & Florian Sanson)

*BEST SOUND*

Frontrunners

Dune

No Time to Die

West Side Story

Belfast

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Possibilities

Tick, Tick… Boom!

A Quiet Place Part II

The Power of the Dog

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA

No Time to Die CCA

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Matrix Resurrections CCA

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings CCA



Possibilities

Eternals

Black Widow

Godzilla vs. Kong

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Free Guy

*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*

Shortlist

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujug The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*

Shortlist

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

*BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT*

Shortlist

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen