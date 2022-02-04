Feinberg Forecast: Final Oscar Nomination Predictions

Clockwise: Dune, West Side Story, Belfast and The Power of the Dog.

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself.

*BEST PICTURE*

Projected Nominees

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, PGA

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG, WGA

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, PGA, SAG, WGA

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, PGA, WGA

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG, WGA

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NSFC, NYFCC

Alternate

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR, WGA

Potential Surprise

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP

Shoulda Been a Contender

Red Rocket (A24, Dec. 3, trailer)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Projected Nominees

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, DGA, HFPA

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) — podcast CCA, DGA, HFPA

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, DGA, HFPA

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Alternate

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) BAFTA, CCA, DGA, NBR

Potential Surprise

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) — podcast BAFTA

Shoulda Been a Contender

Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) — podcast

*BEST ACTOR*

Projected Nominees

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) HFPA

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Alternate

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Potential Surprise

Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Simon Rex (Red Rocket) — podcast FI, IFP, LAFCA

*BEST ACTRESS*

Projected Nominees

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) — podcast BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) — podcast LAFCA, NSFC

Emilia Jones (CODA) BAFTA

Alternate

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) BAFTA

Potential Surprise

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Shoulda Been a Contender

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) HFPA, NBR

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Projected Nominees

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC, SAG

Troy Kotsur (CODA) BAFTA, CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza) SAG

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) BAFTA

Alternate

Jamie Dornan (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Potential Surprise

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, SAG

Shoulda Been a Contender

Mike Faist (West Side Story) BAFTA

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Projected Nominees

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, SAG

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, SAG

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, SAG

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) — podcast SAG

Marlee Matlin (CODA) IFP

Alternate

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) — podcast BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Potential Surprise

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) BAFTA, FI, IFP

Shoulda Been a Contender

Judi Dench (Belfast) — podcast

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Projected Nominees

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, USC

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) BAFTA, CCA, USC, WGA

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) BAFTA, CCA, FI, IFP, USC

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) BAFTA, LAFCA, NSFC

CODA (Sian Heder) BAFTA, CCA, WGA

Alternate

West Side Story (Tony Kushner) CCA, WGA

Potential Surprise

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen) NBR, USC

Shoulda Been a Contender

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan) — podcast (del Toro) WGA

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Projected Nominees

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, WGA

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) — podcast (McKay) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, WGA

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin) — podcast BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, WGA

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar) — podcast

Alternate

King Richard (Zach Baylin) BAFTA, CCA, WGA



Potential Surprise

C’mon Cmon (Mike Mills) FI

Shoulda Been a Contender

Last Night in Soho (Krysty Wilson-Cairns & Edgar Wright)

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Projected Nominees

Encanto (Disney) ACE, ADG, ANN, BAFTA, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, NBR, PGA

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix) ACE, ADG, ANN, BAFTA, CAS, CCA, MPSE, NYFCC, PGA

Luca (Pixar) ACE, ADG, ANN, BAFTA, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, PGA

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) ACE, ADG, ANN, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) ANN, BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA

Alternate

Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal) ACE, ADG, ANN, CAS, MPSE, PGA

Potential Surprise

Belle (GKIDS) ANN

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Vivo (Netflix)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Projected Nominees

Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight) ACE, AFI*, BAFTA, CAS, CCA, CEH, DGA, FI, IDA, IFP, LAFCA, MPSE, NBR, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) ACE, BAFTA, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, MPSE, NBR, NSFC, NYFCC, PGA

The Rescue (Nat Geo) ACE, BAFTA, CCA, CEH, DGA, NBR, PGA

Ascension (MTV) CCA, CEH, DGA, FI, IFP, NBR, PGA

Attica (Showtime) CCA, DGA, NBR

Alternate

The Velvet Underground (Apple) — podcast (Todd Haynes) ACE, CAS, CEH, MPSE

Potential Surprise

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple) ACE, MPSE

Shoulda Been a Contender

Francesco (Discovery+)

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Projected Nominees

Drive My Car (Japan) BAFTA, CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) BAFTA, CCA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC

The Hand of God (Italy) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, MPSE

A Hero (Iran) — podcast (Asghar Farhadi) CCA, HFPA, MPSE, NBR

Plaza Catedral (Panama)

Alternate

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) FI, HFPA

Potential Surprise

The Good Boss (Spain)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Parallel Mothers (Spain) FI, HFPA

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Projected Nominees

Dune (Greig Fraser) ASC, BAFTA, CCA, CI

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) ASC, BAFTA, CCA, LAFCA

Belfast (Haris Zambarloukos) ASC, CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) ASC, BAFTA, CCA, CI, NBR

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen) ASC, BAFTA, CCA

Alternate

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) CCA, NYFCC

Potential Surprise

C’mon C’mon (Robbie Ryan) CI

Shoulda Been a Contender

Passing (Edu Grau) FI

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Projected Nominees

Dune (Robert Morgan & Jacqueline West) BAFTA, CCA, CDG

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell) CCA, CDG

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) BAFTA, CCA, CDG

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) BAFTA, CCA, CDG

The French Dispatch (Milena Canonero) BAFTA

Alternate

House of Gucci (Janty Yates) CCA, CDG

Potential Surprise

Coming 2 America (Ruth E. Carter) CDG

Shoulda Been a Contender

Last Night in Soho (Odile Dicks-Mireaux)

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Projected Nominees

Dune (Joe Walker) ACE, BAFTA, CCA

Belfast (Una Ni Dhonghaile) ACE, BAFTA, CCA

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) ACE, CCA

No Time to Die (Tom Cross & Elliot Graham) ACE, BAFTA

West Side Story (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn) CCA

Alternate

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin) ACE



Potential Surprise

Summer of Soul (Joshua L. Pearson) BAFTA, LAFCA

Shoulda Been a Contender

King Richard (Pamela Martin) ACE

*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*

Projected Nominees

Dune BAFTA, CCA, MUHS

Cruella BAFTA, CCA, MUHS

The Eyes of Tammy Faye BAFTA, CCA, MUHS

House of Gucci BAFTA, CCA, MUHS

West Side Story MUHS



Alternate

No Time to Die MUHS

Potential Surprise

Nightmare Alley CCA

Shoulda Been a Contender

Last Night in Soho

*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Projected Nominees

Dune (Hans Zimmer) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat) BAFTA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) BAFTA, CCA, HMMA, SCL

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) HFPA, HMMA, LAFCA, SCL

Alternate

No Time to Die (Hans Zimmer) HMMA

Potential Surprise

King Richard (Kris Bowers) HMMA

Shoulda Been a Contender

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Projected Nominees

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) — podcast CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

“Just Look Up” — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Taura Stinson (Don’t Look Up) CCA, HMMA, SCL

“Beyond the Shore” — Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder & Marius de Vries (CODA) HMMA

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“Your Song Saved My Life” — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (Sing 2) — podcast [Bono & The Edge] HMMA

Alternate

“So May We Start” — Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Annette)

Potential Surprise

“Automatic Woman” — H.E.R., Van Hunt & Starrah (Bruised) — podcast



Shoulda Been a Contender

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Projected Nominees

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) ADG, BAFTA, CCA

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) ADG, BAFTA, CCA

The French Dispatch (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) ADG, BAFTA, CCA

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) ADG, BAFTA, CCA

Belfast (Jim Clay & Claire Nina Richards) CCA

Alternate

No Time to Die (Dennis Gassner & Mark Tildesley) ADG

Potential Surprise

Cruella (Fiona Crumbie & Alice Felton) ADG

Shoulda Been a Contender

Last Night in Soho (Victoria Allwood, Judy Farr & Emily Norris)

*BEST SOUND*

Projected Nominees

Dune BAFTA, CAS, MPSE

No Time to Die BAFTA, CAS, MPSE

West Side Story BAFTA, CAS, MPSE

Spider-Man: No Way Home CAS, MPSE

Tick, Tick… Boom! MPSE

Alternate

The Power of the Dog CAS, MPSE



Potential Surprise

Belfast MPSE

Shoulda Been a Contender

The Last Duel

*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Projected Nominees

Dune BAFTA, CCA, VES

No Time to Die BAFTA, CCA

The Matrix Resurrections BAFTA, CCA, VES

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings CCA, VES

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Alternate

Godzilla vs. Kong VES



Potential Surprise

Eternals

Shoulda Been a Contender

Don’t Look Up

*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*

Projected Nominees

The Windshield Wiper

Namoo

Us Again

Bestia ANN

Step Into the River

Alternate

Robin Robin

Potential Surprise

The Musician



*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*

Projected Nominees

Day of Rage

Three Songs for Benazir

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

Águilas

The Queen of Basketball



Alternate

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

Potential Surprise

When We Were Bullies

*BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT*

Projected Nominees

The Long Goodbye

Frimas

Please Hold

When the Sun Sets

Tala’vision

Alternate

The Criminals

Potential Surprise

Censor of Dreams