Feinberg Forecast: Oscar Landscape As Last Guilds Weigh In and Nomination Voting Begins

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, DGA, HFPA, PGA

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG, WGA

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, PGA, WGA

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, PGA, SAG, WGA

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG, WGA

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR, WGA

Possibilities

Being the Ricardos (Amazon, Dec. 10, trailer) PGA, WGA

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NSFC, NYFCC

No Time to Die (MGM/UA, Oct. 8, trailer)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony, Dec. 17, trailer)

House of Gucci (MGM/UA, Nov. 24, trailer) SAG

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP

Longer Shots

Flee (Neon/Participant, Dec. 3, trailer)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24/Apple, Dec. 25, trailer) AFI, NBR

Parallel Mothers (Sony Classics, Dec. 24, trailer)

The French Dispatch (Searchlight, Oct. 22, trailer) WGA

The Hand of God (Netflix, Dec. 3, trailer)

Cyrano (MGM/UA, Feb. 25, 2022, trailer)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, DGA, HFPA

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) CCA, DGA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, DGA, HFPA

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) — podcast CCA, DGA, HFPA

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) CCA, DGA, NBR

Possibilities

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) — podcast CCA

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers) — podcast

Sian Heder (CODA)

Longer Shots

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) NSFC

Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) FI, HFPA, IFP

Julia Ducournau (Titane)



*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) HFPA, SAG

Possibilities

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) HFPA

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) — podcast CCA, HFPA



Longer Shots

Simon Rex (Red Rocket) — podcast FI, IFP, LAFCA

Nicolas Cage (Pig) — podcast CCA

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car) NSFC

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) HFPA

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) — podcast HFPA

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) — podcast LAFCA, NSFC

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Possibilities

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Jennifer Hudson (Respect) SAG

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)



Longer Shots

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) HFPA, NBR

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) CCA, HFPA

Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) — podcast HFP

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Troy Kotsur (CODA) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC, SAG

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza) SAG

Jamie Dornan (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Possibilities

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, SAG

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) — podcast HFPA, SAG

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) CCA

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Longer Shots

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

David Alvarez (West Side Story)

Mark Rylance (Don’t Look Up)

Jonah Hill (Don’t Look Up)

Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World) NSFC

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, SAG

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, SAG

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, SAG

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) — podcast SAG

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Possibilities

Ruth Negga (Passing) — podcast FI, HFPA, IFP, NSFC, SAG

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) FI, IFP

Marlee Matlin (CODA) IFP

Rita Moreno (West Side Story) — podcast CCA



Longer Shots

Judi Dench (Belfast) — podcast

Gaby Hoffmann (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Meryl Streep (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) NYFCC

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) CCA, HFPA, USC

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) CCA, USC, WGA

West Side Story (Tony Kushner) CCA, WGA

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) CCA, FI, IFP, USC

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) LAFCA, NSFC

Possibilities

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan) — podcast (del Toro) WGA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen) NBR, USC

CODA (Sian Heder) CCA, WGA

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Steven Levenson) WGA

Longer Shots

Passing (Rebecca Hall) IFP, USC

The Tender Bar (William Monahan)

House of Gucci (Roberto Bentivegna & Becky Johnston)

Cyrano (Erica Schmidt)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, WGA

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) CCA, HFPA

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) — podcast (McKay) CCA, HFPA, WGA

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin) — podcast CCA, HFPA, WGA

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar) — podcast

Possibilities

King Richard (Zach Baylin) CCA, WGA

C’mon Cmon (Mike Mills) FI

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola & Jason Schwartzman) WGA



Longer Shots

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt)

Last Night in Soho (Krysty Wilson-Cairns & Edgar Wright)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi) — podcast NBR

Zola (Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris) FI

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Encanto (Disney) ACE, ADG, ANN, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, NBR, PGA

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix) ACE, ADG, ANN, CAS, CCA, MPSE, NYFCC, PGA

Luca (Pixar) ACE, ADG, ANN, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, PGA

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) ACE, ADG, ANN, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, PGA

Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal) ACE, ADG, ANN, CAS, MPSE, PGA

Possibilities

Flee (Neon/Participant) ANN, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA

Belle (GKIDS) ANN

My Sunny Maad (Negativ) HFPA

Longer Shots

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix) ANN

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (GKIDS) ANN

Pompo: The Cinephile (GKIDS) ANN

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight) ACE, AFI*, CAS, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, LAFCA, MPSE, NBR, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) ACE, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, MPSE, NBR, NSFC, NYFCC, PGA

Ascension (MTV) CCA, CEH, FI, IFP, NBR, PGA

The Velvet Underground (Apple) — podcast (Todd Haynes) ACE, CAS, CEH, MPSE

The Rescue (Nat Geo) ACE, CCA, CEH, NBR, PGA

Possibilities

Attica (Showtime) CCA, NBR

Simple as Water (HBO) PGA

The First Wave (Neon) — podcast (Matthew Heineman) PGA

In the Same Breath (HBO) FI, IDA, PGA

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple) MPSE

Longer Shots

Writing With Fire (Music Box) IDA, PGA

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) ASC, CEH, IDA, IFP

Procession (Netflix) CCA, FI

President (Greenwich) IFP

Julia (Sony Classics)

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Drive My Car (Japan) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

The Hand of God (Italy) CCA, HFPA, MPSE

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) CCA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC

A Hero (Iran) — podcast (Asghar Farhadi) CCA, HFPA, MPSE, NBR

Flee (Denmark) CCA

Possibilities

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) FI, HFPA

Great Freedom (Austria)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) FI

The Good Boss (Spain)

Playground (Belgium)

Longer Shots

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Lamb (Iceland) NBR

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Hive (Kosovo)

Plaza Catedral (Panama)

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Frontrunners

Dune (Greig Fraser) ASC, CCA, CI

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) ASC, CCA, LAFCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) ASC, CCA, CI, NBR

Belfast (Haris Zambarloukos) ASC, CCA

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) CCA, NYFCC

Possibilities

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen) ASC, CCA

No Time to Die (Linus Sandgren)

Passing (Edu Grau) FI

C’mon C’mon (Robbie Ryan) CI

Don’t Look Up (Linus Sandgren)

Cyrano (Seamus McGarvey)

Longer Shots

The Green Knight (Andrew Droz Palermo) NSFC

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson & Michael Bauman)

Last Night in Soho (Chung Chung-hoon)

The French Dispatch (Robert Yeoman)

Drive My Car (Hidetoshi Shinomiya)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Mauro Fiore)

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell) CCA, CDG

Dune (Robert Morgan & Jacqueline West) CCA, CDG

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) CCA, CDG

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) CCA, CDG

The French Dispatch (Milena Canonero)

Possibilities

Coming 2 America (Ruth E. Carter) CDG

House of Gucci (Janty Yates) CCA, CDG

Licorice Pizza (Mark Bridges)

Spencer (Jacqueline Durran)

Last Night in Soho (Odile Dicks-Mireaux)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Belfast (Charlotte Walker)

The Power of the Dog (Kirsty Cameron)

Mothering Sunday (Sandy Powell)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Mary Zophres)

Being the Ricardos (Susan Lyall)

Longer Shots

Passing (Marci Rodgers)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Kym Barrett) CDG

The Green Knight (Malgosia Turzanska) CDG

In the Heights (Mitchell Travers) CDG

The Matrix Resurrections (Lindsay Pugh) CDG

The Suicide Squad (Judianna Makovsky) CDG

No Time to Die (Suttirat Anne Larlarb) CDG

Don’t Look Up (Susan Matheson) CDG

Zola (Derica Cole Washington) CDG

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sanja M. Hays) CDG

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Frontrunners

Dune (Joe Walker) ACE, CCA

Belfast (Una Ni Dhonghaile) ACE, CCA

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) ACE, CCA

No Time to Die (Tom Cross & Elliot Graham) ACE

West Side Story (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn) CCA

Possibilities

Summer of Soul (Joshua L. Pearson) LAFCA

Licorice Pizza (Andy Jurgensen) ACE

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin) ACE

Nightmare Alley (Cam McLauchlin)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Leigh Folsom & Jeffrey Ford)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum) ACE

The French Dispatch (Andrew Weisblum) ACE

King Richard (Pamela Martin) ACE

Longer Shots

CODA (Geraud Brisson)

Being the Ricardos (Alan Baumgarten) CCA

House of Gucci (Claire Simpson)

Last Night in Soho (Paul Machliss)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen & Lucian Johnston)

Cruella (Tatiana S. Riegel) ACE

The Lost Daughter (Affonso Gonçalves)

The Hand of God (Cristiano Travaglioli)

*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA, MUHS

Cruella CCA, MUHS

The Eyes of Tammy Faye CCA, MUHS

West Side Story MUHS

No Time to Die MUHS

Possibilities

House of Gucci CCA, MUHS

Nightmare Alley CCA

Coming 2 America MUHS

The Suicide Squad MUHS

Cyrano



*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Frontrunners

Dune (Hans Zimmer) CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat) HFPA, HMMA, SCL

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) CCA, HMMA, SCL

No Time to Die (Hans Zimmer) HMMA

Possibilities

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) HFPA, HMMA, LAFCA, SCL

King Richard (Kris Bowers) HMMA

Encanto (Germaine Franco) HFPA, SCL

Spencer (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, SCL

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel)



Longer Shots

The Last Duel (Harry Gregson-Williams) HMMA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Carter Burwell) HMMA

The Green Knight (Daniel Hart) SCL

Being the Ricardos (Daniel Pemberton)

Candyman (Robert A.A. Lowe)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Frontrunners

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) — podcast CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King (Respect) HFPA, HMMA, SCL

“Guns Go Bang” — Jay-Z, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) CCA, HMMA, SCL

“Just Look Up” — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Taura Stinson (Don’t Look Up) CCA, HMMA, SCL

“So May We Start” — Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Annette)

Possibilities

“Your Song Saved My Life” — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (Sing 2) — podcast [Bono & The Edge] HMMA

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast) HFPA, HMMA

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days) — podcast HMMA, SCL

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) — podcast CCA, HFPA



Longer Shots

“Automatic Woman” — H.E.R., Van Hun & Starrah (Bruised) — podcast

“Beyond the Shore” — Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder & Marius de Vries (CODA) HMMA

“The Anonymous Ones” — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Right Where I Belong” — Brian Wilson & Jim James (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road) HMMA

“Dream Girl” — Idina Menzel & Laura Veltz (Cinderella)

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Frontrunners

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) ADG, CCA

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) ADG, CCA

The French Dispatch (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) ADG, CCA

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) ADG, CCA

Belfast (Jim Clay & Claire Nina Richards) CCA

Possibilities

No Time to Die (Dennis Gassner & Mark Tildesley) ADG

Cruella (Fiona Crumbie & Alice Felton) ADG

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh) ADG

Licorice Pizza (Florencia Martin & Ryan Watson) ADG

Don’t Look Up (Clayton Hartley) ADG

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

Longer Shots

In the Heights (Nelson Coates) ADG

Cyrano (Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer)

Last Night in Soho (Victoria Allwood, Judy Farr & Emily Norris)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sam Avila & Darren Gilford)

The Lost Daughter (Inbal Weinberg) ADG

House of Gucci (Arthur Max & Letizia Santucci)

*BEST SOUND*

Frontrunners

West Side Story MPSE

Dune MPSE

No Time to Die MPSE

Spider-Man: No Way Home MPSE

Tick, Tick… Boom! MPSE

Possibilities

The Power of the Dog MPSE

Belfast MPSE

The Matrix Resurrections MPSE

Last Night in Soho MPSE

A Quiet Place Part II



*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA, VES

No Time to Die CCA

The Matrix Resurrections CCA, VES

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings CCA, VES

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Possibilities

Godzilla vs. Kong VES

Eternals

Black Widow

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Free Guy



*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia ANN

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step Into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

*BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen