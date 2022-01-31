Oscar Wilde Awards Changing Venues in March (Exclusive)

The Oscar Wilde Awards are returning to their original home, the Ebell of Los Angeles, for its 16th annual edition March 24.

The event, which celebrates the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music, took place at the historic Ebell on Wilshire Boulevard from 2006-11. Since then, it’s been held in Santa Monica at Bad Robot, J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s production company.

“We were hoping that would be the case this year,” Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance, which puts on the awards, said in a statement. “But, due to the continuing uncertainty around COVID, and therefore the need to be in a larger space than usual in case social distancing is still required, J.J., Katie and I agreed to play it safe this year. J.J. will emcee at the Ebell. ”

Attendees at Bad Robot usually number from 350 to 450, Vargo noted. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Vargo also announced that Dublin-born Caitriona Balfe will be on hand to present the Wilde Card Award to up-and-coming Irish actor Dónall Ó Héalai, who stars in Foscadh (Shelter), Ireland’s entry into this year’s best international feature race at the Academy Awards. The actress received an Oscar Wilde Award of her own in 2017.

Also being honored three days before the Oscars are two of Balfe’s mates on Belfast, writer-director-producer Kenneth Branagh and actor Jamie Dornan, and Oscar winner Adam McKay, writer-director of Don’t Look Up.

Irish performers Loah & Bantum and the band True Tides will perform, and Irish-born caterer Richard Mooney of Kensington Caterers will provide the food, as he has since the first year of the event.