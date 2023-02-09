Oscar Wilde Awards: Irish-Language Film ‘The Quiet Girl’ to Be Honored (Exclusive)

The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), the first Irish-language film nominated for an Academy Award for best international feature, will receive special recognition at the 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards next month.

First-time feature director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí will be on hand March 9 at Bad Robot, the Santa Monica production company of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, to accept the award for the film.

Created by the US-Ireland Alliance, the Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to the movies, television and music. This marks the first time a film is being honored.

“For An Cailín Ciúin to be in the final five, in a category with more than 90 eligible films, is a massive achievement,” Trina Vargo, founder of the US-Ireland Alliance, said in a statement. “It’s lovely to see Irish-language films receiving more attention and recognition — last year our rising talent award was given to Dónall Ó Héalai, who starred in another excellent Irish-language film, Arracht (Monster).”

In his review for The Hollywood Reporter, chief film critic David Rooney praised The Quiet Girl, calling it “expertly crafted … with stirring grace and sensitivity” and “a work of unfailing restraint, which makes its stealth emotional heft all the more remarkable.”

Also being presented with a trophy on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards are Oscar supporting actress nominee Kerry Condon (from the best picture candidate The Banshees of Inisherin); Jessie Buckley of Women Talking, another best picture nominee; and Flora and Son actress Eve Hewson.

Vargo said that other Oscar nominees including Richie Baneham (best visual effects for Avatar: The Way of Water), Jonathan Redmond (film editing, Elvis) and Tom Berkeley and Ross White (writers, directors and producers of the live action short An Irish Goodbye) are expected to attend as well.

The Coronas, an Irish band, will perform.