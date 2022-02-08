Oscar Crafts: Notable Records and Noms From ‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ and More

As expected, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune from Warner Bros. will be an Oscar contender across the crafts categories. It earned 10 nominations on Tuesday, including for best costume design, best sound, best film editing, best makeup and hairstyling, best cinematography, best production design and best visual effects.

James Cameron’s epic Titanic won a record seven Oscars in the crafts categories in 1998, followed by, with six crafts wins apiece, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Ben Hur and Star Wars (though one of Star Wars‘ crafts awards was a special achievement award, and some of the crafts categories have changed over the years).

As to the individual nominees, Australian director of photography Ari Wegner became the second woman nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, on the strength of her haunting work on Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Rachel Morrison was the first woman to be nominated in the category, in 2018 for Dee Rees’ Mudbound.

West Side Story‘s Andy Nelson now holds a record of 22 nominations in the sound categories (the best sound category was previously split into two categories). Until Tuesday morning’s announcement, he shared a record 21 noms with rerecording Kevin O’Connell (who won for Hacksaw Ridge). Nelson has won twice, for Les Miserables and Saving Private Ryan.

West Side Story‘s supervising sound editor Gary Rydstrom extends his count in various sound categories to 20 nominations — and he is a seven-time Oscar winner, for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, for which he received Oscars in both the sound and sound effects editing categories; Jurassic Park, for the sound and sound effects editing categories; Titanic, best sound; and Saving Private Ryan, sound and sound effects editing.

Also in sound, rerecording Paul Massey earned his 10th Oscar nomination for No Time to Die. Massey, an Oscar winner for Bohemian Rhapsody, is also this year’s Cinema Audio Society’s Career Achievement Award honoree.

Among the prior Oscar winners who have again been nominated are Dune VFX supervisor Paul Lambert, who previously won Oscars for First Man and Blade Runner 2049, and No Time To Die special effects supervisor Chris Corbould, who previously won an Academy Award for Inception. No Time to Die is Corbould’s 15th Bond film, the first being 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me.