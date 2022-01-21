Oscars: Academy Reveals Films Eligible for 2022 Best Picture Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that 276 films are in contention for the best picture race at the 94th Academy Awards.

Eligible films include Being the Ricardos, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Encanto, The Harder They Fall, House of Gucci, In the Heights, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Passing, Spencer, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, West Side Story and more. Among the international titles eligible are Titane, Drive My Car and The Hand of God.

Last year, the Academy extended the eligibility window until Feb. 28, 2021 amid the pandemic with 366 films eligible. This year, the eligibility period was shortened to 10 months.

To be eligible for Best Picture consideration, films are required to have submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry as part of the submission requirements. According to the Academy, it will not be required to meet inclusion thresholds for eligibility in the Best Picture category until the 96th annual Oscars.

Nomination voting will begin on Jan. 27 and concludes on Feb. 1. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8.

In December, the Academy unveiled its shortlist for the Oscars in 10 categories including documentary and international features, with fifteen films advancing from 92 countries that were eligible. Frontrunners include A Hero, The Hand of God, Drive My Car and animated film Flee.

Following the Golden Globe Awards, The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg weighed in with his “best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences,” offering frontrunners (including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story), possibilities (House of Gucci, Being the Ricardos) and longer shots (No Time to Die) for the film titles competing for coveted awards.

The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to air on ABC on March 27. For the first time since the 2018 ceremony, the 2022 ceremony is set to have a host. Glenn Weiss will direct the Oscars telecast, which will mark his seventh consecutive time doing so, while Will Packer will serve as producer.

