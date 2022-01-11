Oscars: 2022 Ceremony Will Have a Host

Audience during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

The 94th Academy Awards, scheduled to air on ABC March 27, will be the first since the 90th, in 2017, to have a host.

“You heard it here first,” Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said during ABC’s portion of the Television Critics Association virtual press tour on Tuesday.

It was announced earlier on Monday that Glenn Weiss will direct the Oscars telecast — his seventh consecutive time doing so — with Will Packer serving as producer.

Jimmy Kimmel, ABC’s resident late night talker, hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. 26.62 million people tuned in for the latter telecast, and ratings for the next year’s hostless Oscars actually rose to 29.56 million before falling the next year to 23.64 million and then plummeting last year to 10.40 million.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the biggest blockbuster of the pandemic, expressed interest in hosting the Oscars, and The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the Academy did reach out to him to explore that possibility.