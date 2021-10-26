Oscars: Italy Picks Paolo Sorrentino’s Netflix Drama ‘Hand of God’ for International Feature Category

Filippo Scotti (far right) and cast in 'The Hand of God'

Italy has picked Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiographical drama The Hand of God to represent the country at the 2022 Oscars in the best international film category.

Produced by Fremantle’s Italian subsidiary The Apartment for Netflix, Sorrentino’s film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the runner-up grand jury prize and lead Filippo Scotti took the Marcello Mastroianni award for best young actor. Newcomer Scotti plays Fabietto, a young man loosely based on Sorrentino, growing up in Naples in the late 1980s and dreaming of becoming a filmmaker. The film’s title refers to a notorious goal by Diego Maradona, the legendary soccer player who played for local squad S.S.C Napoli and became an iconic figure for the city.

The Hand of God will have a theatrical bow in Italy on November 24 followed by a limited global release on December 3 and an online bow on Netflix on December 15.

Sorrentino won the best international feature Oscar in 2014 for his epic drama The Great Beauty.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will announce the shortlist for the 2022 Oscars on Dec. 21. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022.