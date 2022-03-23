Oscars: Performers Confirmed for Four of Five Best Original Song Nominees

The singers of four of the five best original song Oscar nominees — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Billie Eilish and Finneas (“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die), Reba McEntire (“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days) and Sebastián Yatra (“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto) — will perform on Sunday’s Oscars telecast, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced upon the close of the final round of Oscar voting on Tuesday.

Van Morrison, who sang the fifth nominated song, “Down to Joy” from Belfast, was invited to perform on the show but will not attend, citing his touring schedule. (Morrison is also known to be anti-vax, which may have complicated his ability to enter the United States and attend the show.)

It was previously announced that another song from Encanto, the charts-topping “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which was not submitted for Oscar consideration, will also be performed on the show.