Feinberg Forecast: Updated Oscar Standings as Shortlist Voting Comes to a Close

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP



Possibilities

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR

C’mon C’mon (A24, Nov. 19, trailer) FI

Being the Ricardos (Amazon, Dec. 10, trailer)

House of Gucci (MGM/UA, Nov. 24, trailer)

A Hero (Amazon, Nov. 12, trailer)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24/Apple, Dec. 25, trailer) AFI, NBR

Summer of Soul (Searchlight, July 2, trailer)

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) NYFCC

Longer Shots

The Hand of God (Netflix, Dec. 3, trailer)

Flee (Neon/Participant, Dec. 3, trailer)

Cyrano (MGM/UA, Dec. 31, trailer) HFPA

Parallel Mothers (Sony Classics, Dec. 24, trailer)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix, Oct. 22, trailer)

The Last Duel (Fox, Oct. 15, trailer) NBR

Red Rocket (A24, Dec. 10, trailer) NBR

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) CCA, HFPA

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) CCA, NBR

Possibilities

Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) — podcast

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) FI, HFPA, IFP

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) — podcast CCA

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon) FI

Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God)

Longer Shots

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) — podcast

Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers) — podcast

Ridley Scott (House of Gucci) — podcast

*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Possibilities

Nicolas Cage (Pig) — podcast CCA

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) CCA, HFPA

Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) HFPA

Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) HFPA

Clifton Collins, Jr. (Jockey) FI

Simon Rex (Red Rocket) — podcast IFP, FI



Longer Shots

Ansel Elgort (West Side Story)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) — podcast HFPA

Adam Driver (House of Gucci) — podcast

Oscar Isaac (The Card Counter) — podcast IFP

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) HFPA

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) HFPA

Filippo Scotti (The Hand of God)

Frankie Faison (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain) FI, IFP

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) HFPA, NBR

Possibilities

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) CCA, HFPA

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Tessa Thompson (Passing) IFP

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) — podcast HFPA

Longer Shots

Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Jodie Comer (The Last Duel)

Halle Berry (Bruised) — podcast

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Haley Bennett (Cyrano)

Marion Cotillard (Annette) HFPA

Emma Stone (Cruella) — podcast HFPA

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Jamie Dornan (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Troy Kotsur (CODA) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Possibilities

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) CCA

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) — podcast HFPA

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Longer Shots

Jonah Hill (Don’t Look Up)

David Alvarez (West Side Story)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Jon Bernthal (King Richard)

Colman Domingo (Zola) FI, IFP

Robin de Jesus (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Rita Moreno (West Side Story) — podcast CCA

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) — podcast

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) FI, IFP

Ruth Negga (Passing) — podcast FI, HFPA, IFP

Gaby Hoffmann (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Judi Dench (Belfast) — podcast

Longer Shots

Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) NYFCC

Ann Dowd (Mass) CCA

Meryl Streep (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Marlee Matlin (CODA) IFP

Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos)

Dakota Johnson (The Lost Daughter) — podcast

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) CCA, HFPA

West Side Story (Tony Kushner) CCA

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) CCA, FI, IFP

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) CCA

CODA (Sian Heder) CCA

Possibilities

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen) NBR

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan) — podcast (del Toro)

Passing (Rebecca Hall) IFP

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Steven Levenson)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Longer Shots

House of Gucci (Roberto Bentivegna & Becky Johnston)

The Tender Bar (William Monahan)

In the Heights (Quiara Alegría Hudes)

Cyrano (Erica Schmidt)

The Many Saints of Newark (David Chase & Lawrence Konner) — podcast (Chase)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) CCA, HFPA

King Richard (Zach Baylin) CCA

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) — podcast (McKay) CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi) — podcast NBR

C’mon Cmon (Mike Mills) FI

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar) — podcast

The Card Counter (Paul Schrader) IFP

Last Night in Soho (Krysty Wilson-Cairns & Edgar Wright)

Longer Shots

Spencer (Steven Knight)

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel & Boaz Yakin)

Red Rocket (Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch) — podcast (Baker) IFP

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola & Jason Schwartzman)

Zola (Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris) FI

Stillwater (Tom McCarthy) — podcast

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Projected Shortlist

Summer of Soul (Searchlight) AFI*, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, NBR, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC, PGA

Attica (Showtime) CCA, NBR

Ascension (MTV) CCA, CEH, FI, IFP, NBR, PGA

The Rescue (Nat Geo) CCA, CEH, NBR, PGA

The Velvet Underground (Apple) — podcast (Todd Haynes) CEH

The First Wave (Neon) — podcast (Matthew Heineman) PGA

Procession (Netflix) CCA, FI

The Sparks Brothers (Focus)

Simple As Water (HBO) PGA

Becoming Cousteau (Nat Geo) CCA

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple)

Val (Amazon)

Julia (Sony Classics)

Francesco (Discovery+)

Possibilities

My Name Is Pauli Murray (Amazon) CCA

Found (Netflix)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (Focus) NBR

Citizen Ashe (Magnolia)

Not Going Quietly (Greenwich)

Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery+) CCA

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free (YouTube)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (Roadside)

Still to See or Cannot Comment Yet

45 Days: The Fight for a Nation (self-distributed)

Ailey (Neon)

All Light, Everywhere (Super LTD)

Apenas el sol (Nothing But the Sun) IDA

A Cop Movie (Netflix)

Bring Your Own Brigade (CBSN/Paramount)

The Crime of the Century (HBO) CCA

A Crime on the Bayou (Shout!) CCA

Fauci (Nat Geo)

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) CEH, IDA, IFP

Final Account (Focus)

Homeroom (Hulu)

In the Same Breath (HBO) FI, IDA, PGA

Jacinta (Hulu) IDA

The Last Forest (Gullane)

LFG (HBO Max)

The Lost Leonardo (Sony Classics) CCA

North by Current (still seeking U.S. distribution) IDA

President (Greenwich) IFP

The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime)

Rebel Hearts (Discovery+)

Stray (Magnolia)

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO)

Who We Are (Sony Classics)

Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker (Kino Lorber)

Writing with Fire (Music Box) IDA, PGA

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Frontrunners

A Hero (Iran) — podcast (Asghar Farhadi) CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Hand of God (Italy) CCA, HFPA

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) CCA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC

Drive My Car (Japan) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

Flee (Denmark) CCA

Possibilities

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) FI, HFPA

Titane (France) IFP, NBR

Zatopek (Czech Republic)

Still to See

Brighton 4th (Georgia)

Casablanca Beats (Morocco)

A Cop Movie (Mexico)

Costa Brava, Lebanon (Lebanon)

Digger (Greece)

Do Not Hesitate (Netherlands)

Drunken Birds (Canada)

Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea)

The Falls (Taiwan)

The Good Boss (Spain)

Great Freedom (Austria)

Hive (Kosovo)

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Lamb (Iceland) NBR

Leave No Traces (Poland)

Let It Be Morning (Israel)

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (Chad) NBR

Memoria (Colombia)

Oasis (Serbia)

Olga (Switzerland)

Pebbles (India) FI

Post Mortem (Hungary)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) FI

Sumergible (Ecuador)

Unclenching the Fist (Russia)

White Building (Cambodia)

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Projected Nominees

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) CCA, NYFCC

Dune (Greig Fraser) CCA, CI

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) CCA

Belfast (Haris Zambarloukos) CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) CCA, CI, NBR

Possibilities

C’mon C’mon (Robbie Ryan) CI

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten) CCA

Passing (Edu Grau) FI

King Richard (Robert Elswit)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Alice Brooks)

Being the Ricardos (Jeff Cronenweth)

Spencer (Claire Mithon)

Cyrano (Seamus McGarvey)

Titane (Ruben Impens)

Don’t Look Up (Linus Sandgren)

No Time to Die (Linus Sandgren)

Last Night in Soho (Chung-hoon Chung)

Drive My Car (Hidetoshi Shinomiya)

Longer Shots

The French Dispatch (Robert Yeoman)

The Last Duel (Dariusz Wolski)

House of Gucci (Dariusz Wolski)

Parallel Mothers (Jose Luis Alcaine)

The Lost Daughter (Helene Louvart)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson & Michael Bauman)

The Harder They Fall (Mihai Malaimare Jr.)

Zola (Ari Wegner) FI

The Humans (Lol Crawley) FI

Swan Song (Masanobu Takaynagi)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Projected Shortlist

Dune (Hans Zimmer) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) CCA, HMMA

King Richard (Kris Bowers) HMMA

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat) HFPA, HMMA

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) HFPA, HMMA

The Last Duel (Harry Gregson-Williams) HMMA

Nightmare Alley (Nathan Johnson) CCA, HMMA

A Quiet Place Part II (Marco Beltrami) HMMA

C’mon C’mon (Aaron Dessner & Bryce Dessner) HMMA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Carter Burwell) HMMA

Encanto (Germaine Franco) HFPA

Spencer (Jonny Greenwood) CCA

No Time to Die (Hans Zimmer) HMMA

Last Night in Soho (Steven Price) HMMA

Possibilities

The Addams Family 2 (Jeff Danna & Mychael Danna) HMMA

Stillwater (Mychael Danna) HMMA

CODA (Marius de Vries) HMMA

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Mark Mothersbaugh) HMMA

Vivo (Alex Lacamoire) HMMA

Luca (Dan Romer) HMMA

The Suicide Squad (John Murphy) HMMA

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Joel P. West) HMMA

Cinderella (Mychael Danna & Jessica Rose Weiss) HMMA

Black Widow (Lorne Balfe) HMMA

The Green Knight (Daniel Hart) HMMA

The Card Counter (Robert Levon Been & Giancarlo Vulcano) HMMA

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Projected Shortlist

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King (Respect) HFPA, HMMA

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast) HFPA, HMMA

“Guns Go Bang” — Jay-Z, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) CCA, HMMA

“Just Look Up” — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Taura Stinson (Don’t Look Up) CCA, HMMA

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) — podcast CCA, HFPA

“So May We Start” — Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Annette)

“Your Song Saved My Life” — Bono (Sing 2) HMMA

“Beyond the Shore” — Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder & Marius de Vries (CODA) HMMA

“Breathe” — Jon Batiste (The First Wave) HMMA

“Home All Summer” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights) — podcast

“Fire in the Sky” — Anderson .Paak (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

“Million to One” — Camila Cabello & Scott Harris (Cinderella)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days) — podcast HMMA

Possibilities

“My Father’s Daughter” — Glen Hansard, Cat Power & Eddie Vedder (Flag Day) HMMA

“Secret Sister” — Rufus Wainwright (Rebel Hearts) HMMA

“Every Letter” — Matt Berninger, Carin Besser, Aaron Dessner & Bryce Dessner [“The National”] (Cyrano) HMMA

“Somebody Desperate” — Matt Berninger, Carin Besser, Aaron Dessner & Bryce Dessner [“The National”] (Cyrano)

“Right Where I Belong” — Brian Wilson & Jim James (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road) HMMA

“Inside Your Heart” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Vivo) — podcast

“Keep the Beat” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Vivo) — podcast

“My Own Drum” — Missy Elliott & Lin-Manuel Miranda (Vivo) — podcast

“Automatic Woman” — H.E.R. (Bruised) — podcast

“Believe” — Aloe Blacc & Daniel Pemberton (The Rescue)

“Good Mood” — Oscar Gorres, Savan Kotecha, Adam Levine & Karl Johan Schuster (PAW Patrol: The Movie) HMMA

“The Anonymous Ones” — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen)

“(Never Gonna) Tame You” — Diane Warren (The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses) — podcast HMMA

“Blome Swete Lilie Flour” — Daniel Hart (The Green Knight)

“Second Nature” — Bon Iver (Don’t Look Up)

“Crowd Go Crazy” — SZA & Saint JHN (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

“On My Way” — Alexandra Lahey, Sophie Louise Payten & Gabriel Strum (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) HMMA

“Call Me Cruella” — Florence + The Machine (Cruella)

“Lead the Way” — Jhene Aiko & James Newton Howard (Raya and the Last Dragon)

“Beautiful Life” — Michael Kiwanuka (Convergence: Courage in Crisis)

“Together We Stand” — Gary Barlow (The Boss Baby: Family Business) HMMA

“Chasing Dreams” — Goze & Tyler Strickland (Changing the Game)

“Beginning Middle End” — Leah Nobel & Quinn Redmond (To All the Boys: Always and Forever)

“Only One Way to Fly” — Jeremiah Fraites & Wesley Schultz [The Lumineers] (The Starling)

“Tu Draumst [To Dream]” — Tara Nome Doyle & Isobel Waller-Bridge (Munich: The Edge of War)

“Remain” — Saleka Night Shyamalan (Old)

“Because Love” — Laura Karpman & Rita Wilson (Love Is Love Is Love) HMMA

“After Our Dawn” — George Kallis, Castille Landon, Nicolas Farmakalidis, Ryan Steffes, George Slonos & Taylor Conrad (After We Fell) HMMA