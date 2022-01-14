Feinberg Forecast: Oscar Standings With Two Weeks Until Nomination Voting

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, SAG

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NYFCC

Possibilities

Being the Ricardos (Amazon, Dec. 10, trailer)

House of Gucci (MGM/UA, Nov. 24, trailer) SAG

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP

The Hand of God (Netflix, Dec. 3, trailer)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24/Apple, Dec. 25, trailer) AFI, NBR

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR



Longer Shots

C’mon C’mon (A24, Nov. 19, trailer) FI

No Time to Die (MGM/UA, Oct. 8, trailer)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony, Dec. 17, trailer)

The French Dispatch (Searchlight, Oct. 22, trailer)

Cyrano (MGM/UA, Feb. 25, 2022, trailer)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Classics, Dec. 24, trailer)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) CCA, NBR

Possibilities

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God)

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Sian Heder (CODA)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) FI, HFPA, IFP

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) — podcast CCA

Longer Shots

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) — podcast

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Rebecca Hall (Passing)

Ridley Scott (House of Gucci) — podcast

Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) — podcast

Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon) FI

Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers) — podcast

*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) HFPA, SAG

Possibilities

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) HFPA

Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Simon Rex (Red Rocket) — podcast FI, IFP, LAFCA

Nicolas Cage (Pig) — podcast CCA

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) HFPA

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car)

Longer Shots

Adam Driver (House of Gucci) — podcast

Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) — podcast HFPA

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die) — podcast

Ansel Elgort (West Side Story)

Clifton Collins, Jr. (Jockey) FI

Riz Ahmed (Encounter)

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Possibilities

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) LAFCA

Jennifer Hudson (Respect) SAG

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) HFPA, NBR

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) CCA, HFPA



Longer Shots

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) — podcast HFPA

Tessa Thompson (Passing) IFP

Jodie Comer (The Last Duel) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Troy Kotsur (CODA) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC, SAG

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza) SAG

Jamie Dornan (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Possibilities

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, SAG

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) — podcast HFPA, SAG

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) CCA

Mark Rylance (Don’t Look Up)

Andrew Garfield (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Longer Shots

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

David Alvarez (West Side Story)

Jonah Hill (Don’t Look Up)

Robin de Jesus (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

Al Pacino (House of Gucci)

Jon Bernthal (King Richard)

Benicio del Toro (The French Dispatch)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, SAG

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, SAG

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, SAG

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Marlee Matlin (CODA) IFP

Possibilities

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) — podcast SAG

Ruth Negga (Passing) — podcast FI, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Rita Moreno (West Side Story) — podcast CCA

Judi Dench (Belfast) — podcast

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) FI, IFP

Gaby Hoffmann (C’mon C’mon) IFP



Longer Shots

Meryl Streep (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos)

Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) NYFCC

Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho)

Ann Dowd (Mass) CCA

Ana de Armas (No Time to Die)

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) CCA, HFPA

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) CCA, FI, IFP

West Side Story (Tony Kushner) CCA

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) CCA

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) LAFCA

Possibilities

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Steven Levenson)

CODA (Sian Heder) CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen) NBR

Passing (Rebecca Hall) IFP

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan) — podcast (del Toro)

House of Gucci (Roberto Bentivegna & Becky Johnston)

Longer Shots

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers)

Cyrano (Erica Schmidt)

The Last Duel (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon & Nicole Holofcener)

The Green Knight (David Lowery) FI

The Tender Bar (William Monahan)

In the Heights (Quiara Alegría Hudes)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) — podcast (McKay) CCA, HFPA

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin) — podcast CCA, HFPA

King Richard (Zach Baylin) CCA

Possibilities

C’mon Cmon (Mike Mills) FI

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar) — podcast

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola & Jason Schwartzman)

Last Night in Soho (Krysty Wilson-Cairns & Edgar Wright)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi) — podcast NBR

Longer Shots

The Card Counter (Paul Schrader) IFP

Spencer (Steven Knight)

Zola (Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris) FI

Red Rocket (Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch) — podcast (Baker) IFP

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel & Boaz Yakin)

Titane (Julia Ducournau)

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Encanto (Disney) ANN, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix) ANN, CCA, NYFCC

Flee (Neon) ANN, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA

Luca (Pixar) ANN, CCA, HFPA

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) ANN, CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal) ANN

Belle (GKIDS) ANN

My Sunny Maad (Negativ) HFPA

Vivo (Netflix)

Longer Shots

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix) ANN

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (GKIDS) ANN

Pompo the Cinephile (GKIDS) ANN

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight) AFI*, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, LAFCA, NBR, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC, PGA

Ascension (MTV) CCA, CEH, FI, IFP, NBR, PGA

Simple As Water (HBO) PGA

The Rescue (Nat Geo) CCA, CEH, NBR, PGA

Possibilities

Attica (Showtime) CCA, NBR

The Velvet Underground (Apple) — podcast (Todd Haynes) CEH

The First Wave (Neon) — podcast (Matthew Heineman) PGA

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple)

Procession (Netflix) CCA, FI

Longer Shots

In the Same Breath (HBO) FI, IDA, PGA

Writing with Fire (Music Box) IDA, PGA

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) CEH, IDA, IFP

Julia (Sony Classics)

President (Greenwich) IFP

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Drive My Car (Japan) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

The Hand of God (Italy) CCA, HFPA

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) CCA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC

A Hero (Iran) — podcast (Asghar Farhadi) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Flee (Denmark) CCA

Possibilities

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) FI, HFPA

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Lamb (Iceland) NBR

Playground (Belgium)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Longer Shots

Hive (Kosovo)

The Good Boss (Spain)

Great Freedom (Austria)

Plaza Catedral (Panama)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) FI

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) CCA, NYFCC

Dune (Greig Fraser) CCA, CI

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) CCA, LAFCA

Belfast (Haris Zambarloukos) CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) CCA, CI, NBR

Possibilities

C’mon C’mon (Robbie Ryan) CI

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten) CCA

No Time to Die (Linus Sandgren)

Cyrano (Seamus McGarvey)

Don’t Look Up (Linus Sandgren)

Last Night in Soho (Chung-hoon Chung)

The French Dispatch (Robert Yeoman)

The Last Duel (Dariusz Wolski)

House of Gucci (Dariusz Wolski)

Longer Shots

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson & Michael Bauman)

Passing (Edu Grau) FI

Drive My Car (Hidetoshi Shinomiya)

Spencer (Claire Mithon)

King Richard (Robert Elswit)

Titane (Ruben Impens)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Alice Brooks)

Being the Ricardos (Jeff Cronenweth)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Mauro Fiore)

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell) CCA

Dune (Robert Morgan & Jacqueline West) CCA

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) CCA

The French Dispatch (Milena Canonero)

Possibilities

Licorice Pizza (Mark Bridges)

Coming 2 America (Ruth E. Carter)

House of Gucci (Janty Yates) CCA

Spencer (Jacqueline Durran)

Last Night in Soho (Odile Dicks-Mireaux)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Longer Shots

Belfast (Charlotte Walker)

The Power of the Dog (Kirsty Cameron)

Mothering Sunday (Sandy Powell)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Mary Zophres)

Being the Ricardos (Susan Lyall)

Passing (Marci Rodgers)

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn) CCA

Dune (Joe Walker) CCA

Belfast (Una Ni Dhonghaile) CCA

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) CCA

Summer of Soul (Joshua L. Pearson) LAFCA

Possibilities

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Leigh Folsom & Jeffrey Ford)

No Time to Die (Tom Cross & Elliot Graham)

Licorice Pizza (Andy Jurgensen)

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

The Lost Daughter (Affonso Gonçalves)

The Hand of God (Cristiano Travaglioli)

The French Dispatch (Andrew Weisblum)

Longer Shots

CODA (Geraud Brisson)

House of Gucci (Claire Simpson)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

Being the Ricardos (Alan Baumgarten) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Cam McLauchlin)

Last Night in Soho (Paul Machliss)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen & Lucian Johnston)

Titane (Jean-Christophe Bouzy)

*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA

West Side Story

Cruella CCA

House of Gucci CCA

The Eyes of Tammy Faye CCA

Possibilities

No Time to Die

Cyrano

Coming 2 America

Nightmare Alley CCA

The Suicide Squad



*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Frontrunners

Dune (Hans Zimmer) CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat) HFPA, HMMA, SCL

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) CCA, HMMA, SCL

King Richard (Kris Bowers) HMMA

Possibilities

No Time to Die (Hans Zimmer) HMMA

Encanto (Germaine Franco) HFPA, SCL

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) HFPA, HMMA, LAFCA, SCL

Spencer (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, SCL

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel)



Longer Shots

The Last Duel (Harry Gregson-Williams) HMMA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Carter Burwell) HMMA

The Green Knight (Daniel Hart) SCL

Being the Ricardos (Daniel Pemberton)

Candyman (Robert A.A. Lowe)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Frontrunners

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) — podcast CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

“So May We Start” — Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Annette)

“Guns Go Bang” — Jay-Z, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) CCA, HMMA, SCL

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King (Respect) HFPA, HMMA, SCL

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

Possibilities

“Just Look Up” — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Taura Stinson (Don’t Look Up) CCA, HMMA, SCL

“Your Song Saved My Life” — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr. (Sing 2) HMMA

“Automatic Woman” — H.E.R., Van Hun & Starrah (Bruised) — podcast

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast) HFPA, HMMA

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) — podcast CCA, HFPA



Longer Shots

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days) — podcast HMMA, SCL

“Beyond the Shore” — Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder & Marius de Vries (CODA) HMMA

“The Anonymous Ones” — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Dream Girl” — Idina Menzel & Laura Veltz (Cinderella)

“Right Where I Belong” — Brian Wilson & Jim James (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road) HMMA

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Frontrunners

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) CCA

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) CCA

Belfast (Jim Clay & Claire Nina Richards) CCA

The French Dispatch (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) CCA

Possibilities

Cyrano (Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

Licorice Pizza (Florencia Martin & Ryan Watson)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

Being the Ricardos (Ellen Brill & Jon Hutman)

Cruella (Fiona Crumbie & Alice Felton)

Longer Shots

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sam Avila & Darren Gilford)

Spencer (Gu Hendrix-Dyas & Yesim Zolan)

Last Night in Soho (Victoria Allwood, Judy Farr & Emily Norris)

House of Gucci (Arthur Max & Letizia Santucci)

The Last Duel (Judy Farr & Arthur Max)

Passing (Nora Mendis & Paige Mitchell)

*BEST SOUND*

Frontrunners

West Side Story

Dune

No Time to Die

Belfast

Tick, Tick… Boom!



Possibilities

Spider-Man: No Way Home

A Quiet Place Part II

The Power of the Dog

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA

No Time to Die CCA

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Matrix Resurrections CCA

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings CCA



Possibilities

Eternals

Black Widow

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Free Guy

Godzilla vs. Kong



*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujug The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia ANN

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

*BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen