Oscars: Beyonce Kicks Off Show as ‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’s’ Ariana DeBose Score Early Wins (Updating)

An Oscars ceremony on life support turned to the Williams sisters and Beyoncé — performing her Oscar-nominated song from King Richard, “Be Alive,” from tennis courts in Compton, Calif. — to jump-start the show. The display seemed to signal there is still star-power at the Oscars — even if it’s borrowed from the worlds of music and sports.

Co-hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes delivered a joint opening monologue that took aim at hot topics, including sexism, Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation and the migration of audiences from movie theaters to sofas. “We’re here at the Oscars, where movie lovers unite — and watch TV,” Sykes said, getting to the heart of an issue roiling the industry.

Ariana DeBose became the first televised Oscar winner of the night, for supporting actress for her role as Anita in West Side Story. “Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true,” DeBose said in her acceptance speech, describing herself as, “An openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina who found her strength in art… There is indeed a place for us.”

Before the live telecast began, eight categories were awarded. This year’s Oscars — the 94th —arrive as the Academy is attempting to reverse a yearslong decline in ratings with this and other controversial changes, such as introducing a “fan favorite” Oscar voted on by Twitter users.

Netflix’s New Zealand-filmed Western The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations in total, including best picture, best director for Jane Campion, and acting noms for star Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting players Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Dune follows with a total of 10 noms, including best picture, but the film was left out of the directing and acting categories. West Side Story and Belfast earned seven noms, while King Richard was nominated in six categories.