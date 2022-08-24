Oscars: Germany Picks ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ for 2023 Race

All Quiet on the Western Front, the first German-language film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war classic, will be Germany’s official contender for the 2023 Oscar in the best international feature film category.

Edward Berger directed the new All Quiet on the Western Front for Netflix. The film, starring Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk and Albrecht Schuch, will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12.

Remarque’s 1928 novel, about the experiences of a young German soldier on the Western Front in World War I, has been adapted many times before, but always in English. Lewis Milestone’s 1930 version won the Oscar for best picture. A 1979 TV movie adaptation, starring Richard Thomas, received 7 Emmy nominations and one win.

An independent jury picked All Quiet on the Western Front from nine shortlist candidates.

Amusement Park Film produced the film for Netflix. Following it’s Toronto Festival premiere, All Quiet on the Western Front will have a gala screening at the Zurich Film Festival. German distributor 24 Bilder and Netflix will partner for the film’s German theatrical release on Sept. 29. It will have a short cinema bow in the U.S. in October before going out worldwide on Netflix Oct. 28.