Oscars: Date Set for March 2023 Ceremony and Other Key Events

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Friday.
As always, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories around the world.
The Oscars haven’t been held this early since 2020, when the 92nd ceremony took place on Feb. 9. Conflicts with the NFL playoffs and the Olympics tend to force it to be held later than that.
The Academy and ABC also announced other key dates for the season leading up to the Oscars. Among them, preliminary voting for categories which announce shortlists prior to nominations will take place between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022, with the shortlist announcement coming on Dec. 21. Meanwhile, Oscar nomination voting will span Jan. 12 through Jan. 17, 2023, with the nominations announcement set for Jan. 24. And final voting will be open from March 2 through March 7, 2023, wrapping five days before the Oscars ceremony.
Additionally, the anuual Governors Awards will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 and the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Here is a full list of the key dates leading up to the 95th Oscars.
NOVEMBER
Tuesday, Nov. 15: General entry categories submission deadline
Saturday, Nov. 19: Governors Awards
DECEMBER
Monday, Dec. 12: Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Thursday, Dec. 15: Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, Dec. 21: Oscar Shortlists Announcement
Saturday, Dec. 31: Eligibility period ends
JANUARY
Thursday, Jan. 12: Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Oscar Nominations Announcement
FEBRUARY
Monday, Feb. 13: Oscar Nominees Luncheon
MARCH
Thursday, March 2: Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Tuesday, March 7: Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, March 12: 95th annual Oscars
All dates for the 95th Academy Awards® are subject to change.
