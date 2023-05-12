Film Academy Member Survey Shows Massive Jump in Approval of Oscars Telecast, Mandate for Inclusion Standards (Exclusive)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in a Thursday email that has been obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, shared the results of its annual member survey of its roughly 10,000 members — conducted to “better engage our membership, fulfill the mission of the Academy, identify areas for improvement, and inform our goals and strategies” — and there are a number of striking changes in members’ attitudes.

In short, feelings towards the organization and its flagship event, the Academy Awards, are looking a lot better than they were a year ago, when the survey was conducted in the wake of an Oscars ceremony at which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

And, as the Academy heads into the first Oscar season in which it will require films to meet minimum “inclusion standards” in order to qualify for best picture Oscar eligibility, it has a strong and growing mandate from its members to continue “to lead on representation, inclusion and equity.”

Following are some of the key findings shared by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang:

Member attitudes toward the Academy have improved from last year — from 75% positive and 5% negative last year to 83% positive and 3% negative this year. Members response of “very positive” increased from 30% to 40%. There was a dramatic improvement in members’ view of the Oscars show this year versus the previous year — 82% positive and 2% negative this year, compared with 22% positive and 32% negative last year. Regarding the Oscars, 85% of members said it was important to have all awards live on the show, and only 31% of members said there are other components of filmmaking they would like to see recognized during the Oscars show. 87% of members say the theatrical experience is important to them. 76% of members say that in-person member screenings are important to them. 94% of members like to be connected to the Academy via the Academy Screening Room. 85% of members say it is important for the Academy to lead on representation, inclusion, and equity. This is a 5% increase from last year. 83% of members say it is important for the Academy to facilitate education and engagement for members on sustainability and climate action in the industry. The top three ways members want to engage with the Academy are via film screenings, branch and member receptions, and film festival events and programs. 71% of members said they like to be connected with the Academy via the weekly Academy Member Bulletin.

The missive further noted that many members requested that the Academy…

Add more engagement opportunities and activities in NY, SF and outside of the U.S. Treat all branches equitably. Travel Academy Museum programming outside of Los Angeles. Add more inter-branch events and interaction. Continue to improve communications — especially from the branches. Create a clearer way to provide suggestions to their branches. Keep films up on the Academy Screening Room portal longer and place them on the portal sooner. Address Academy Screening Room bandwidth issues. Allow for easy searching of films on the Academy Screening Room. Randomize the order of films appearing on the Academy Screening Room.

Kramer and Yang closed by assuring members, “We take all of these notes to heart and will continue to keep you posted as we move forward. Your contribution is invaluable as we create goals and areas of focus for the upcoming fiscal year.”