Oscars In Memoriam: Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore Missing From Segment

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean and Leslie Jordan were among the names missing from the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam segment, which recognizes stars and filmmakers who died over the past year.
John Travolta choked up as he introduced the annual In Memoriam segment, which featured a performance by Lenny Kravitz of “Calling All Angels,” with a tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John.
On Twitter and other social media platforms, viewers mentioned that the likes of Heche, who starred in such movies as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and on such TV shows as Men in Trees and Hung, South African Triangle of Sadness actress Dean, character actor Sorvino, Call Me Kat and Will & Grace actor Jordan and Sizemore, who starred as Sgt. Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and portrayed cops, crooks and psychopaths, should have been included.
Related Stories
All of them are, however, are part of the In Memoriam section of the Oscars website.
Actress Lydia Cornell (Too Close for Comfort) was among those who noted their omissions during the ceremony though.
The In Memoriam segment is always one of the most emotional moments of the Oscars ceremony and popular with viewers, but it also tends to cause debate over who gets included during the televised ceremony and who doesn’t.
Among the big Hollywood names who did get memorialized during the ceremony this year were stars James Caan, Angela Lansbury, Gina Lollobrigida, Newton-John and Raquel Welch, as well as director Wolfgang Petersen.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
international
Hong Kong Martial Arts Legend Sammo Hung Recalls Casting Michelle Yeoh in Her First Role
-
international
Filmart: China’s Animated Blockbuster ‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code’ Sells Wide (Exclusive)
-
-
Top Gun: Maverick
Oscars Snubs: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Shut Out as ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Avatar 2’ Only Win One Award Each
-
-
Rihanna
Most Memorable Oscar Moments, From Jimmy Kimmel Mocking the Slap to Michelle Yeoh Making History