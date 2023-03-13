×
Oscars In Memoriam: Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore Missing From Segment

Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean and Leslie Jordan were also not mentioned.

Anne Heche
Anne Heche Courtesy of Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean and Leslie Jordan were among the names missing from the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam segment, which recognizes stars and filmmakers who died over the past year.

John Travolta choked up as he introduced the annual In Memoriam segment, which featured a performance by Lenny Kravitz of “Calling All Angels,” with a tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John.

On Twitter and other social media platforms, viewers mentioned that the likes of Heche, who starred in such movies as Donnie BrascoVolcano and Wag the Dog and on such TV shows as Men in Trees and Hung, South African Triangle of Sadness actress Dean, character actor Sorvino, Call Me Kat and Will & Grace actor Jordan and Sizemore, who starred as Sgt. Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and portrayed cops, crooks and psychopaths, should have been included.

All of them are, however, are part of the In Memoriam section of the Oscars website.

Actress Lydia Cornell (Too Close for Comfort) was among those who noted their omissions during the ceremony though.

The In Memoriam segment is always one of the most emotional moments of the Oscars ceremony and popular with viewers, but it also tends to cause debate over who gets included during the televised ceremony and who doesn’t.

Among the big Hollywood names who did get memorialized during the ceremony this year were stars James Caan, Angela Lansbury, Gina Lollobrigida, Newton-John and Raquel Welch, as well as director Wolfgang Petersen. 

