Oscars: Sofia Carson and Diane Warren Will Perform on Telecast

Actress and singer Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will perform Warren’s Oscar-nominated tune “Applause” from the film Tell It Like a Woman during the Oscars telecast on March 12, the show’s producers announced Friday.

“Applause” marks hit-machine Warren’s 14th best original song Oscar nomination — she has yet to win a competitive Oscar, but was celebrated with an honorary Oscar at the Academy’s most recent Governors Awards last November.

Carson is a multiplatinum recording artist and released her self-titled debut album in 2022. Her film credits include “Purple Hearts,” which she also executive produced and wrote and performed the soundtrack, “Songbird,” “Feel the Beat,” the “Descendants” trilogy, and the upcoming film “Carry On.”

Earlier this week, the show’s producers announced that pop-star Rihanna would perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, another best original song nominee, on the telecast.

These announcements could give a further shot of adrenaline to a show that is coming off its two lowest-rated installments ever, but was already primed for a rebound thanks to major nominations for huge blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Other performers and presenters for the 2023 Oscars will be announced in the coming days.

The 2023 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is set to air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.