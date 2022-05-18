Oscars: Academy Restores Theatrical Qualifying Requirement, Sets Other Rule Changes

The slap-happy 94th Oscars is now in the rear view mirror as the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued rules and campaign regulations governing the race to the 95th Oscars on March 12, 2023.

Some of the most notable changes are as follows:

Eligibility period

After two cycles shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy is now returning to its traditional calendar year eligibility period and requirement of a theatrical release. A feature film must have a qualifying theatrical release date between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec 31, 2022. Posting a film on the Academy Screening Room — the Academy’s members-only streaming service — will no longer be a method of qualification, given that the vast majority of theaters have reopened. However, the Academy will continue to abide by its pandemic-era decision to allow films to qualify by screening not just in Los Angeles County or the City of New York, but also in the Bay Area; Chicago; Miami; or Atlanta. This will apply to general entry categories as well as the documentary and short film categories.

Campaign regulations

The board also updated the Academy’s regulations which dictate how companies and individuals may market to Academy members films and achievements. While the Academy Screening Room will remain in place, companies and individuals are now permitted, under certain circumstances, to send digital links to materials directly to voters. However, film synopses may no longer contain credits, as film companies will now have the option to include credits on the Academy Screening Room prior to nominations.

Name changes

The Oscars for best “documentary feature” and “documentary short subject” have been renamed “documentary feature film” and “documentary short film,” respectively.

Song cap

As musicals continue their resurgence, a decision has been made to forbid the submission of more than three songs from the same film for consideration in the best original song category.

Viewing sound

The backers of films wishing to compete in the sound category must now make their films available for viewing by sound branch members, particularly when a film’s release date is after the preliminary voting cycle opens. Requests for exemption from this rule under special circumstances must be received by Nov. 15, 2022. Additionally, once the preliminary voting cycle determines a shortlist of contenders for a nomination, those contenders will continue to be asked to prepare clips for a nominating screening (aka “bake-off”), but those may no longer exceed 10 minutes of running time.

Submission deadlines

The Academy announced the following submission deadlines for this season:

Documentary Feature Film – Monday, October 3, 2022

International Feature Film – Monday, October 3, 2022

Animated Short Film – Friday, October 14, 2022

Documentary Short Film – Friday, October 14, 2022

Live Action Short Film – Friday, October 14, 2022

Original Score – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Original Song – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Animated Feature Film – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

General Entry categories – Tuesday, November 15, 2022