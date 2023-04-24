Oscars: Film Academy and ABC Announce Date for 2024 Ceremony, Key Events Leading Up to It

Just like the 2023 Oscars, the 2024 Oscars will take place on the second Sunday in March — March 10, 2024 — the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its longtime broadcasting partner ABC announced on Monday.

In years prior, the Oscars had been held as early as Feb. 9 (in 2020, the last ceremony before the COVID-19 pandemic) and as late as April 25 (2021, the first ceremony impacted by the pandemic).

The Academy also announced other key dates for Oscar season.

The Academy’s Governors Awards, at which more A-list Oscar hopefuls gather than anywhere else prior to the Oscars itself, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The submission deadline for general-entry categories will be Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. And the eligibility period will end, as always, on Dec. 31, 2023.

Preliminary voting to determine Oscar shortlists will run from 9 am PT on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 through 5 pm PT on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. The shortlists themselves will be revealed on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Oscar nominations voting will begin at 9 am PT on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 and close at 5 pm PT on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The announcement of Oscar nominations will be made one week after the close of nominations voting, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The 42nd Oscar Nominees Luncheon, meanwhile, will be held on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards will be presented on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

And the final round of Oscar voting, to determine Oscar winners, will run from 9 am PT on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 through 5 pm PT on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Per the Academy, “All dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change.”