Oscars: Academy Board’s Three Incumbent Governors-at-Large to Return for Another Term

DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo Garcia and Janet Yang, who three years ago were appointed to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors as governors-at-large, have been reappointed, by president David Rubin, and confirmed, by the full board, for another three-year term in that same capacity.

Three years ago, Franklin (a member of the executives branch), Garcia (directors branch) and Yang (producers branch) were appointed by then-president John Bailey to succeed the original trio — Reginald Hudlin, Gregory Nava and Jennifer Yuh Nelson — in roles which were created in the aftermath of the Oscars So White uproar, with a mandate to advocate for inclusion.

“The level of commitment DeVon, Rodrigo and Janet have shown to the Academy, its members and our ongoing investment in representation, inclusion and equity is immeasurable,” Rubin said in a statement “They are highly valued leaders, and we as a board are pleased to provide this opportunity for them to continue their great work.”

Rumor has it that Yang may be a candidate to succeed Rubin as president when his term expires over the summer; all officers, including the president, are filled by members of the board, which will be newly constituted following June elections to fill one of the three governors seats for each of the Academy’s 17 branches.

As with governors representing the Academy’s 17 branches, governors-at-large may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.