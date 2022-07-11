Film Academy Names Jeanell English Executive VP, Impact and Inclusion

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jeanell English to executive vice president, impact and inclusion, it was announced by Academy CEO Bill Kramer on Monday.

In the newly-created role, English will report directly to Kramer and will lead the organization’s initiatives to address underrepresentation and diversity across the industry. She will also oversee Academy Gold, the Academy’s talent development programs, which include the Gold Rising internship and mentorship program, Gold Fellowship for Women, Student Academy Awards, Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, and the Gold Alumni Program.

Additionally, English will focus on the Academy’s sustainability, representation, accessibility and inclusion areas.

“Over the last two years, Jeanell has been an invaluable part of our evolving Academy team,” says Kramer. “Her commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion has driven progress across Academy departments, as have her contributions to creating a more sustainable and accessible institution. The Academy is deeply dedicated to elevating emerging and underrepresented voices across the film industry, and in this new role, Jeanell will bring her expertise and vision to this important work as well.”

Before joining the Academy staff in 2020, where she most recently held the position of vice president, impact and operations, she worked in areas of global diversity and inclusion strategies, corporate responsibility and talent management for more than a decade. Most recently, she served as a director at Discovery, Inc., now Warner Bros. Discovery.