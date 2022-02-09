Skip to main content

Oscars: Academy Reschedules Governors Awards

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, 2022, but was delayed due to a COVID-19 surge.

oscar statue
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 12th annual Governors Awards, which was postponed from its originally scheduled date of Jan. 15, 2022 due to a COVID-19 surge, have been rescheduled for March 25, the Friday before Oscars Sunday, the Academy announced on Wednesday.

The rescheduled event will still take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will still be produced by Jennifer Fox, but “will be scaled down in size,” according to the Academy.

Honorary Awards, which celebrate “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy,” will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann. And the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which is given on occasion to “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry,” will be presented to Danny Glover.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad