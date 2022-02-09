Oscars: Academy Reschedules Governors Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 12th annual Governors Awards, which was postponed from its originally scheduled date of Jan. 15, 2022 due to a COVID-19 surge, have been rescheduled for March 25, the Friday before Oscars Sunday, the Academy announced on Wednesday.

The rescheduled event will still take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will still be produced by Jennifer Fox, but “will be scaled down in size,” according to the Academy.

Honorary Awards, which celebrate “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy,” will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann. And the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which is given on occasion to “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry,” will be presented to Danny Glover.