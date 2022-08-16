Oscars: New Academy CEO Signals Return of All Categories to Live Show

A year after eight Academy Award statuettes were controversially presented prior to the live Oscars telecast in an effort to shorten the length of the show, which ultimately failed, it looks increasingly likely that all 23 categories will again be treated equally moving forward.

Bill Kramer, the Academy’s new CEO, signaled as much in an interview with the organization’s digital magazine a.Frame that posted Tuesday, saying he would like to see “all artistic and scientific disciplines honored on the show” and that “we need to produce an Oscars show that celebrates the collaborative work of the industry.”

Kramer, the former Academy Museum chief who began his tenure in the organization’s top job on July 1, told a.Frame, “We are already hard at work with our partners at Disney-ABC” on the 95th Oscars, which will take place on March 12, 2023. And he also revealed, “I think bringing on producers for multiple years is advisable and we are working on that as well.”

He added of the first Oscars following the infamous Will Smith slap, “The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards — our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future.”