Oscars: Film Academy “Conducting a Review” Amid Questions About Andrea Riseborough’s Campaign

Without directly naming Andrea Riseborough, whose unexpected best actress Oscar nomination on Tuesday for the indie To Leslie has sparked widespread conversation and questions about the grassroots campaign that led up to it, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in a statement issued Friday, appeared to acknowledge that it is looking into the matter.

The statement, in its entirety, appears below.

It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process.

We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.

We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.