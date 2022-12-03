Animated Short Contenders Focus on Friends, Family and Community

- Share this article on Facebook
7 Lbs 8 Oz
A young Asian family moves to Jersey City and finds beauty in their newfound community.
Airborne
An aspiring pilot takes a job as a baggage handler so he can be in close proximity to aircraft.
Amok
Clyde faces trauma after his fiancee and his handsome looks are taken away from him in a freak accident.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The titular quartet of unlikely friends embark on a relatable journey to find home.
Related Stories
La Calesita
A cheerful merry-go-round operator finds joy in spreading cheer to his community.
Canary
A young boy keeps watch after a canary in a coal mine but complicates things when he teaches the bird to play dead.
The Cave
A boy yearns for attention from his stoic fisherman father in this stop-motion short.
Christopher at Sea
A young man goes on a transatlantic voyage aboard a cargo ship, where he confronts his repressed sexuality and longing.
Crush
The short relates a love story between two old cable cars about to be demolished.
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
In a desolate bus station, a group of pigeons bring the place to life and generate peace and joy.
The Flying Sailor
A sailor is launched into the air after two ships crash into each other.
Ice Merchants
A father and son living on a remote cliff parachute to a distant village every morning to sell ice, which they make every day.
Laika & Nemo
Nemo wears a diving suit and bulbous helmet everywhere he goes, and as such finds himself ostracized. Then he meets a real-life astronaut.
Love, Dad
After finding letters from her imprisoned father, a daughter makes a decision to write him back.
More Than I Want to Remember
A young refugee sets out on a quest to find her missing family.
New Moon
A mother and son in West Philadelphia imagine their lives and dreams while the moon shines down upon them.
The Originals
A tightly knit group of friends known as the Union Street Boys reflect on growing up together.
Penglai
A fisherman, shipwrecked while searching for a mythical isle, meets a mysterious woman whom he suspects could be divine.
Reflect
A young ballet dancer struggles with her body image in the studio mirrors.
The Seine’s Tears
In October 1961, a cameraman takes to the streets to document Algerian workers protesting a mandatory police curfew.
This story first appeared in a December stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.
