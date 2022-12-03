Animated Short Contenders Focus on Friends, Family and Community

'7lbs 8oz,' 'Ice Merchants,' 'Do Not Feed the Pigeons' and 'Reflect'

7 Lbs 8 Oz

7lbs 8oz Courtesy of DP Ino Yang Popper

A young Asian family moves to Jersey City and finds beauty in their newfound community.

Airborne

An aspiring pilot takes a job as a baggage handler so he can be in close proximity to aircraft.

Amok

Clyde faces trauma after his fiancee and his handsome looks are taken away from him in a freak accident.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The titular quartet of unlikely friends embark on a relatable journey to find home.

La Calesita

A cheerful merry-go-round operator finds joy in spreading cheer to his community.

Canary

A young boy keeps watch after a canary in a coal mine but complicates things when he teaches the bird to play dead.

The Cave

A boy yearns for attention from his stoic fisherman father in this stop-motion short.

Christopher at Sea

A young man goes on a trans­atlantic voyage aboard a cargo ship, where he confronts his repressed sexuality and longing.

Crush

The short relates a love story between two old cable cars about to be demolished.

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Do Not Feed The Pigeons Courtesy Of The New Yorker

In a desolate bus station, a group of pigeons bring the place to life and generate peace and joy.

The Flying Sailor

A sailor is launched into the air after two ships crash into each other.

Ice Merchants

Ice Merchants Courtesy Of The New Yorker

A father and son living on a remote cliff parachute to a distant village every morning to sell ice, which they make every day.

Laika & Nemo

Nemo wears a diving suit and bulbous helmet everywhere he goes, and as such finds himself ostracized. Then he meets a real-life astronaut.

Love, Dad

After finding letters from her imprisoned father, a daughter makes a decision to write him back.

More Than I Want to Remember

A young refugee sets out on a quest to find her missing family.

New Moon

A mother and son in West Philadelphia imagine their lives and dreams while the moon shines down upon them.

The Originals

A tightly knit group of friends known as the Union Street Boys reflect on growing up together.

Penglai

A fisherman, shipwrecked while searching for a mythical isle, meets a mysterious woman whom he suspects could be divine.

Reflect

Reflect Courtesy of Disney

A young ballet dancer struggles with her body image in the studio mirrors.

The Seine’s Tears

In October 1961, a cameraman takes to the streets to document Algerian workers protesting a mandatory police curfew.

