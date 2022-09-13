×
Oscars: Austria Submits ‘Corsage’ as Entry, Debuts Trailer (Exclusive)

Marie Kreutzer's film stars Vicki Krieps ('Phantom Thread'), who, for her portrayal of Austria's tortured 19th century Empress Elisabeth, was recognized with the Cannes Film Festival's best performance prize for the Un Certain Regard sidebar.

Corsage
Vicki Krieps in 'Corsage' Courtesy of TIFF

Corsage, Marie Kreutzer’s critically acclaimed period drama starring Vicki Krieps (of Phantom Thread of Bergman Island) as Austria’s tortured 19th century Empress Elisabeth, has been chosen as the Austrian entry for the best international feature film Oscar competition, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

THR has also obtained the film’s trailer, which you can watch below.

The film had its world premiere at May’s Cannes Film Festival (read THR’s review), where Krieps was recognized with the best performance prize for the Un Certain Regard sidebar. It made its North American debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday night, and will next play at the New York Film Festival as part of the main slate en route to a Dec. 23 theatrical release via IFC Films.

