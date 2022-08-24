Oscars: Canada Names ‘Eternal Spring’ as International Feature Entry

- Share this article on Facebook
The Mandarin and English language animated documentary Eternal Spring has been selected as Canada’s best international feature film entry for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.
Jason Loftus’ film chronicles Falun Gong’s attempt to hack the state TV signal in China. After police raids sweep Changchun City, comic book illustrator Daxiong, a Falun Gong follower, is forced to flee and finds refuge in North America.
Daxiong collaborated with Loftus to recreate the TV station hack. Eternal Spring also combines present-day footage with 3D animation inspired by Daxiong’s art as it brings to life a story of defiance, harrowing eyewitness accounts of persecution and a determination to speak up for political and religious freedoms.
Eternal Spring won the top audience award for best Canadian feature and the Hot Docs Audience Award when it screened at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival. The film is produced by Lofty Sky Entertainment and the international sales agent is Sideways Film.
“This venture represents an exceptional opportunity for Eternal Spring to reach new audiences and offers a golden opportunity to showcase the high quality of Canadian filmmaking. That is why Telefilm will be supporting the film team in this prestigious competition and we wish them the best of luck,” Christa Dickenson, executive director and CEO of Telefilm Canada said in a statement.
