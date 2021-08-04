Oscars: David Rubin Re-Elected President, New Officer Positions Created

David Rubin will serve a third one-year term as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, having been re-elected by the newly-constituted board of governors on Tuesday night.

Rubin’s first two years on the board have been widely lauded and devoid of controversy — few hold him responsible for the shortcomings of the 93rd Oscars telecast earlier this year — and a source who was present for the vote tells The Hollywood Reporter that he ran unopposed.

The Emmy-winning casting director is now entering his ninth year on the board as a charter governor of the casting directors branch. After this year, board term limits, which were recently tightened, will force him to depart from the presidency and the board for at least two years, after which he would be eligible for one final three-year term on the board.

All of the board’s officer positions — which increased to nine this year with the addition of the Equity and Inclusion Committee and the separation of Membership and Governance into two committees — also came up for a vote on Tuesday. These will be the officers for the next year:

DeVon Franklin , vice president (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

, vice president (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee) Donna Gigliotti , vice president/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

, vice president/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee) Larry Karaszewski , vice president (chair, History and Preservation Committee)

, vice president (chair, History and Preservation Committee) David Linde , vice president/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

, vice president/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee) Isis Mussenden , vice president (chair, Museum Committee)

, vice president (chair, Museum Committee) Wynn P. Thomas , vice president (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

, vice president (chair, Education and Outreach Committee) Jennifer Todd , vice president (chair, Awards Committee)

, vice president (chair, Awards Committee) Janet Yang, vice president (chair, Membership Committee)

Karaszewski, Mussenden, Thomas and Yang were officers last year, as well. This will be the first officer stint for Franklin, Gigliotti, Linde and Todd.

Current board term limits dictate that board members may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.