Oscars: Dominican Republic Picks ‘Bantú Mama’ as International Feature Submission

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The indie drama Bantú Mama has been selected as Dominican Republic’s best international feature film entry for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.
Ivan Herrera’s film follows Emma, a French-Cameroonian woman played by Clarisse Albrecht. After being arrested in the Dominican Republic, she escapes and is sheltered by three semi-orphaned kids in Santo Domingo, according to the film’s synopsis.
By becoming their maternal figure as a fugitive in a dangerous section of the city, Emma will see her destiny change as she finds redemption, the film’s logline continues. Herrera and Albrecht co-wrote the script for Bantú Mama, which also stars Euris Javiet, Johnny Morales Jr., Arturo Perez, Scarlet Reyes and Donis Taveras.
Actress, screenwriter, producer and songwriter Albrecht was born to a French father and a Cameroonian mother and grew up in France, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique. She lives in the Dominican Republic, where she co-founded the production companies Too Caribbean and Point Barre.
Bantú Mama, which had its world premiere at SXSW, is produced by Point Barre, with production having taken place in the Dominican Republic, France and Senegal.
The film has had a wide run on the film festival circuit, including at the BFI London Film Festival, the Pan African Film Festival, the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival and the Chicago Latino Film Festival.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Heat Vision
Andrew Stanton to Direct Epic Sci-Fi Drama ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ for Searchlight (Exclusive)
-
Heat Vision
YA Novel ‘Feed’ Getting Movie Treatment Via 20th Century, Rising Nigerian Filmmaker Stanley Kalu (Exclusive)
-
-
Shailene Woodley
Adam Driver Plays Enzo Ferrari in First Photos From Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ Biopic
-
thr news
Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer
-