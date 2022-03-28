Oscars: ‘Dune’ DP Greig Fraser Thanks Family for Letting Him “Play in the Sand Dunes” After Winning Best Cinematography

Greig Fraser’s lensing of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune won the busy DP, whose latest work can be seen in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the Oscar in cinematography.

Accepting the award, Fraser thanked “Master Denis” and the team including production designer Patrice Vermette, who also won an Oscar on Sunday, and his crew. Fraser also thanked his wife, Jodie, and kids for “allowing a middle-aged man to go out and play with his friends in the sand dunes for six months.”

Fraser was previously nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for Garth Davis’ Lion. He’s set to reteam with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Two, which is in preproduction.

Earlier this month, Fraser also picked up the BAFTA and American Society of Cinematographers Award for his work on Dune.

At the Oscars, he topped a field that included Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Janusz Kaminski for West Side Story, Dan Laustsen for Nightmare Alley and Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog.