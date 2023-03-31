Oscars: Film Academy Establishes New Production and Technology Branch

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expanding from 17 to 18 branches following a vote by the organization’s board of governors on Friday afternoon.

A production and technology branch has been created and will become the new home of “approximately 400 individuals previously classified as Members-at-Large,” the Academy said in a statement. Those members were informed of their reclassification shortly before the announcement.

It will be comprised of “members working in key technical and production positions in all phases of filmmaking, from pre- to post-production… including stunt coordinators, script supervisors, choreographers, music supervisors, colorists, line producers and associate producers.”

On the Academy’s already sprawling board of governors, the new branch will be represented by one governor — as opposed to the three who represent each of the 17 other branches, plus the three governors-at-large — following the next board elections.

Members of every branch will be able to enter their branch’s board race between April 24-28, and elections for all branches will be held June 5-9.

