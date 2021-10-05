Oscars: Film Academy Institutes Annual Meeting of Full Membership

Can a Zoom hold 10,000 participants? The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may soon find out.

On Tuesday, the leadership of the Academy presented the organization’s board with a resolution calling for an annual meeting of the entire membership — to provide updates and field questions — and the board overwhelmingly approved it, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The only prior examples of a full-membership meeting occurred on May 4, 2013 and Sept. 28, 2017, prior to the Academy’s concerted effort to become a more international organization (there are now members in 73 countries spanning six continents) and, of course, prior to the global pandemic.

The resolution reads: “A meeting of the members of AMPAS shall be held annually in the second quarter of the calendar year, in the County of Los Angeles, virtually and/or in person, as the board of governors may designate, for the purpose of considering the affairs of the Academy. Members may submit written questions in advance of the annual meeting; the board president and CEO will select a representative sample to answer during the presentation.”

It continues: “A recorded version of the presentation will be posted on the member portral afterwards. If, in the opinion of the board of governors, the annual meeting cannot be conveniently held in the second quarter, it shall be empowered to call said meeting at any time within fifteen (15) months after the last annual meeting.”