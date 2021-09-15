Oscars: Germany Selects ‘I’m Your Man’ for International Feature Category

Germany has picked I’m Your Man, a sci-fi rom-com from director Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) to represent the country for the 2021 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Category.

I’m Your Man stars Downton Abbey and Legion actor Dan Stevens as a German-speaking “love robot” programmed to be the perfect match for a no-nonsense German archeologist, played by German theater star Maren Eggert. The feature premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February, where Eggert won the Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance. I’m Your Man made its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Schrader co-wrote the screenplay to I’m Your Man with screenwriter Jan Schomburg, based on a short story by German writer Emma Braslavsky. It is Schrader’s fourth feature as a director and follows her critically-acclaimed biopic Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe (2016). Schrader’s last outing as a director, on Netflix’s miniseries Unorthodox, earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.

The multi-hyphenate is well-known as an actor, with credits that include Aimee & Jaguar (1999), Rosenstrasse (2003) and the Amazon series Deutschland 83.

Bleecker Street has U.S. rights to I’m Your Man and will release the film in theaters stateside on September 24.

The shortlist for the 2022 Oscars will be unveiled on Dec. 21, 2021. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8, 2022. The 94th Academy Awards will be held March 27, 2022.