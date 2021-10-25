Oscars: Jennifer Fox to Produce Governors Awards Again

Oscar-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will produce the 12th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Jan. 15, 2022, the organization announced Monday.

That night, at the newly renovated Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, honorary Oscars will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be presented to Danny Glover.

Fox previously produced the Governors Awards ceremonies in 2018 and 2019. There was no Governors Awards ceremony in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having already brought us two extraordinary Governors Awards in recent years, we’re thrilled to welcome Jennifer back to kick off Oscar season with another joyous celebration of four legendary honorees,” Academy president David Rubin said in a statement.

Added Fox, who is best known for producing 2007’s Michael Clayton, “I’m honored to once again produce the Academy’s Governors Awards and look forward to celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann with a tribute so richly deserved.”