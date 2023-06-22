Oscars: Hannah Minghella, Lou Diamond Phillips, Dana Stevens Among 11 Newly Elected Film Academy Governors

As a result of elections that took place this year from June 5-9, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 55-person board of governors convenes in July, more than one-fifth of its seats will be occupied by people who were not a part of it in June.

This is the result not of a repudiation of incumbents — in fact, no incumbent who could have sought re-election opted not to, and no incumbent who sought re-election lost — but rather of stricter term limits that the board imposed upon itself in recent years.

For the 2023-24 term, the board — which is composed of three governors representing each of the Academy’s 18 branches except for the newly created production/technology branch, which has just one, plus three “governors at large” — will be joined by 11 rookie governors: Wendy Aylsworth (production/technology branch), David I. Dinerstein (marketing/public relations), Richard Gibbs (music), Jinko Gotoh (short films/feature animation), Kalina Ivanov (production design), Simon Kilmurry (documentary), Hannah Minghella (executives), Daniel Orlandi (costume designers), Lou Diamond Phillips (actors), Dana Stevens (writers) and Mark P. Stoeckinger (sound).

Additionally, Ellen Kuras (cinematographers) has been returned to the board by her branch following a hiatus.

Meanwhile, six incumbents who sought re-election to the board won their races: Rob Bredow (visual effects), Ava DuVernay (directors), Linda Flowers (makeup artists/hairstylists), Lynette Howell Taylor (producers), Stephen Rivkin (film editors) and Debra Zane (casting directors).

They will reunite with the 37 governors who were not up for election this cyce: Pam Abdy (executives), Bonnie Arnold (short films/feature animation), Lesley Barber (music), Dion Beebe (cinematographers), Howard Berger (makeup artists/hairstylists), Susanne Bier (directors), Jason Blum (producers), Gary C. Bourgeois (sound), Brooke Breton (visual effects), Paul Cameron (cinematographers), Ruth E. Carter (costume designers), Eduardo Castro (costume designers), Megan Colligan (marketing/public relations), Bill Corso (makeup artists/hairstylists), Paul Debevec (visual effects), Peter Devlin (sound), Tom Duffield (production design), Charles Fox (music), DeVon Franklin (executives), Rodrigo García (governor at large), Donna Gigliotti (executives), Chris Hegedus (documentary), Richard Hicks (casting directors), Laura C. Kim (marketing/public relations), Marlee Matlin (actors), Missy Parker (production design), Jason Reitman (directors), Nancy Richardson (film editors), Howard A. Rodman (writers), Eric Roth (writers), Terilyn A. Shropshire (film editors), Kim Taylor-Coleman (casting directors), Jennifer Todd (producers), Jean Tsien (documentary), Marlon West (short films/feature animation), Rita Wilson (actors) and Janet Yang (governor at large).

Departing the board due to term limits will be governors Kate Amend (documentary), Charles Bernstein (music), Jon Bloom (short films/feature animation), Teri Dorman (sound), Whoopi Goldberg (actors), Larry Karaszewski (writers), Christina Kounelias (marketing/public relations), David Linde (executives), Isis Mussenden (costume designers), Wynn Thomas (production design) and Mandy Walker (cinematographers).

Having reached the lifetime maximum of 12 total years served on the board, Bernstein and Bloom are permanently termed off. The others, having served two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), will be eligible to run again, after a two-year hiatus, for up to two additional three-year terms.

As a result of this election, the board comprises 53 percent women and 25 percent belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.