Oscars: International Feature Race Kicks Off With First Official Submission

The race for the best international feature Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards is officially underway.
Ecuador announced on Wednesday that its submission will be Alfredo Leon Leon‘s Spanish-language drama Sumergible, which stars Terminator: Dark Fate‘s Colombian-born Natalie Reyes as a young girl found bound and gagged in the cargo hold of a sinking drug-smuggling submarine.
This is the tenth time the South American nation has entered a film for the foreign-language Oscar. It has yet to have an entry shortlisted or nominated.
The selection was made by a jury of more than 50 members of the Academia de las Artes Audiovisuales y Cinematográficas del Ecuador.
Other likely competitors in the category include Iran’s A Hero (co-winner of Cannes’ Grand Prix), Finland’s Compartment No. 6 (co-winner of Cannes’ Grand Prix), Norway’s The Worst Person in the World (another well-received Cannes entry), Italy’s A Chiara and the Czech Republic’s Zatopek (which just premiered to strong reviews at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival).
