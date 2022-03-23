Oscars: Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams Added to Presenter Lineup

Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and J.K. Simmons are among the latest stars announced to present during the 2022 Oscars.

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Wednesday the final slate of presenters for the upcoming ceremony which includes Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott and J.K. Simmons. Rachel Zegler will also present — The Hollywood Reporter had exclusively learned that Zegler had been invited to present following the viral controversial revelation that the star of best picture nominee West Side Story had not been invited to attend Sunday’s ceremony.

Serena and Venus Williams, along with their sister Isha Price, are executive producers of King Richard, nominated for best picture and centered on their story and father Richard Williams. Simmons is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Being the Ricardos.

The latest batch of presenters join previously announced presenters Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Shawn Mendes, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman and John Travolta.

The announcement of the final list of presenters follows news that the singers of four of the five best original song Oscar nominees — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra — will perform on Sunday’s Oscars telecast.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host.